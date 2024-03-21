Steven Gerrard during his spell at Rangers. Cr. Getty Images.

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will be back in the UK this weekend as he leads out a Liverpool legends XI against Ajax at Anfield - and one English Premier League legend admits he is already 'buzzing' to see him again.

The Reds icon will make the journey from Saudi Arabia, where he manages Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, for the game against the Dutch giants in order to raise charitable funds for the Liverpool FC Foundation. The game will see him link up with many of his former team mates - including former Premier League legend Fernando Torres, who admits he can't to link back up with Gerrard.

"When I saw that Stevie was coming I just texted him. It's an extra motivation. To play with Stevie was special for me. He changed my game, he made me a better player. It was an absolute joy to play alongside him and I've missed playing with him every single day since we didn't play together," explained the Spanish World Cup winning striker.

The pair formed an incredible bond during their years together at Anfield as Torres notched an outstanding 65 league goals for the English giants and the former marksman, now 40, is excited to see if they can roll back the years and re-create the telepathic bond they shared during 2007 and 2011 for the onlooking Liverpool fans.

"Let's see if we still have that connection. I'm sure we will. But I don't know how many times I can run into the space right now! It's up to him! He has this special pass, so I'll try my best. To play with Stevie at Anfield is even more special" added Torres.