Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the ex-Rangers star’ has now touched down in Saudi Arabia to seal his loan move

Former Rangers and Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara has finalised his shock move to the Middle East after being unveiled as an Al-Shabab player.

The Finland international, moves to Saudi Arabia just six months after taking the decision to leave the UK in favour of an £8 million switch to French side Rennes, which subsequently hasn’t gone to plan.

And Kamara has now severed ties with the Ligue 1 club after just half a season after being being told he was free to find a new club this winter. The 29-year-old was axed from first-team training by recently departed boss Jorge Sampaoli and has decided to quit Europe by joining the Saudi Pro League outfit on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The move had been in the pipeline for several days before an official announcement was made by both clubs. And transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has informed his followers on X: “Glen Kamara, in Saudi Arabia as he completed all formal steps of his move from Rennes to Al Shabab.”

Meanwhile, Rangers still retain an option-to-buy Feyenoord loanee Neraysho Kasanwirjo following the January transfer window. The Dutch full-back saw his season in Glasgow halted rather abruptly in November after requiring surgery on his damaged knee.

Reports in his homeland suggested that the Eredivisie side were looking to recall the 22-year-old from his temporary spell at Ibrox, with league rules confirming Feyenoord are only allowed to loan six players out to foreign clubs.

But GlasgowWorld understands Kasanwirjo’s deal has NOT been cut short after Luke Ivanusec’s return to Dinamo Zagreb fell through on deadline day, meaning the Gers still have an opportunity to trigger the clause inserted into the original deal which reportedly stands at £1.4 million.