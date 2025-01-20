Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Rangers and Leeds United midfielder has been linked with a host of clubs this month

2021 Rangers title winning star Glen Kamara is attracting strong transfer interest - just six months after signing a four-year-deal with French top-flight side Stade Rennais.

The Finland international sealed a €10m move to Brittany in the summer but has made just 13 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit, the last of which being a late cameo at the start of December.

He could now be on the move this month, with four clubs reportedly expressing an interest in his services. According to French outlet L'Equipe, English Premier League duo Ipswich Town and Southampton have ‘concrete interest' in signing the 29-year-old.

EFL Championship side Middlesbrough have also been monitoring Kamara’s situation and would be eager to conduct business if the finances of the deal were viable, alongside Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

No official bids have been tabled as of yet for Kamara, who spent four-and-a-half years at Ibrox after joining for only £50,000 from Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee in January 2019. He made 193 appearances during his time in Govan, and is fondly remembered for scoring in the second leg of the 2022 UEFA Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

He was also included in the PFA Scottish Premiership Team of the Year in 2021 after helping Steven Gerrard’s side wrestle back the league title.

However, things haven’t worked out for Kamara since leaving Glasgow. He spent one season at Elland Road last term, making 42 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit before heading abroad.

And he could now be joining his third team in less than a year should a January move come to fruition after quickly falling out of favour with newly-appointed head coach Jorge Sampaoli in France.