Livingston manager David Martindale | Getty Images

The Livingston boss has been assessing the fitness of ex-Rangers kid Dapo Mebude in training this week

David Martindale has admitted he is yet to make a decision on whether to offer ex-Rangers youngster Dapo Mebude a permanent deal after he turned out as a trialist for Livingston in their pre-season friendly against Motherwell on Saturday.

The former Scotland Under-21 international has been training with the West Lothian outfit this week in a bid to regain his fitness after being involved in a serious car accident in Belgium earlier this year. The 22-year-old is a free agent after being released by KV Oostende last season and was given a 30 minute run out during the Lions 2-1 defeat to their Premiership opponents at Fir Park.

And Martindale was pleased with his overall contribution, despite confessing Mebude is at least “four weeks” behind his squad fitness-wise as he attempts to win himself a contract with the Championship side.

Livingston trialist Dapo Mebude warms up ahead of a pre-season friendly match against Motherwell at Fir Park | SNS Group

Speaking to GlasgowWorld, Martindale said: “Dapo has been in on trial. He asked to come in and use our training facilities and I’m happy to help anybody out. He chapped on our door, so to speak. His fitness levels aren’t great at the moment, but you’ve got to remember the boy was involved in a serious accident in January, so I don’t think he’s managed to do a lot.

“He’s had to watch his health coming back into football. I’ve not spoke in depth with him yet, but I can imagine with the seriousness of the crash that he’s probably earmarked pre-season to really hit the ground running and try to get his fitness back. I don’t think he’s done a lot, but he’s in to get his fitness up and it gives me an opportunity to take a closer look at him as well.

“He’s probably four weeks behind the rest of the group, which gives you an indication of where I see his current fitness levels at. Daps would probably tell you he’s about two weeks behind, but he’s a really good kid. He came on and did well, you can see his quality on the ball and you know he can definitely play.

