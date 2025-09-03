The latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers following the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the dust continues to settle following a chaotic end to the summer transfer window, we’ve rounded up some of the latest news headlines in the wake of Deadline Day.

Celtic and Rangers will return to action following the brief international break, until then, take some time to catch up on some of the latest news and lingering rumours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Rangers manager turns down world’s most successful club

Philippe Clement has reportedly turned down the chance to work for the most successful football club in the world.

The Belgian manager remains without a new role since he was sacked by Rangers back in February. The Light Blues made the decision to part ways with Clement following a string of unconvincing form. The tipping point for the 51-year-old came after Rangers fell 13 points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Queen’s Park.

Since leaving Ibrox, Clement has been linked with a return to Belgium, as Anderlecht manager Besnik Hasi is currently under pressure. Clement was also offered a ‘financially lucrative’ return to management by Egyptian outfit Al-Ahly (via Rangers Review).

After sacking Spanish coach Jose Ribeiro, Clement has appeared on their radar but the ex-Rangers figure has reportedly relayed that he has ‘no interest’ in managing the club and has rejected the offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al-Ahly is technically the world’s most successful club based on amount of silverware they have won. The Egyptian giants have lifted an unrivalled 155 trophies in their history, including 45 league titles.

With such a legacy, the pressure to constantly win is monumentally high, which is why their current manager is now walking a tightrope after their latest defeat to Pyramids FC.

Celtic bid for new signing ‘too lucrative’ to turn down

Celtic completed a Deadline Day deal to bring Tunisian winger Sebastian Tounekti to Parkhead on a five-year deal to wrap up their summer window and their offer has received significant praise from the club.

The Tounekti transfer was finalised in the final hours of the summer window but he didn’t become a Hoops player easily. It took Celtic two rejected bids before Hammarby IF agreed to sell the winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tounekti only signed for the Swedish club in February, so it was always going to be a tough deal to finalise on Celtic’s park. Hammarby had not wanted to part ways with the 23-year-old so quickly but after the Hoops tabled their final bid of £5.2 million, the club found it too good to resist.

Speaking to the club’s website, Hammarby’s sporting director Mikael Hjelmberg admitted their ‘ambition’ was to keep Tounekti beyond the summer window but believed it was the right thing to do to accept Celtic’s approach.

“Celtic’s final offer was so lucrative that we weighed the financial aspect against what we would lose in sporting terms,” Hjelmberg said. “With the options we have in our attacking positions, as well as Sebastian’s own wishes, we believe that the best thing for Hammarby is to accept Celtic’s offer.”

In other news, New Rangers recruit relishing Ibrox pressure cooker as he details key conversation that sold him on move