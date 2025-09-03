Canadian international has joined on an initial loan deal from Ligue 1 side Marseille with the option to make the move permanent next summer

Derek Cornelius is hopeful that his vast experience of European football can aid Rangers quest to win silverware this season as he detailed the key conversation that sold him on a move to Ibrox.

Capped 35 times by Canada, Cornelius has gained plenty of experience on the continent after playing for clubs in Germany, Serbia, Greece and Sweden, as well as a four-year spell with Vancouver Whitecaps in his homeland.

Derek Cornelius ‘excited’ by high-pressure Rangers environment

Speaking to Rangers TV, Cornelius said: “I try to be adaptive, and just adjust to whichever situation and whatever team I am. I have been in many different countries, played under many different coaches and played many different styles of football.

“I try to bring all of these qualities together and really use them to be an asset in my play, so I am just excited to see how it is going to fit in here at Rangers.

“Pressure is a privilege, I don't look at pressure as a bad thing, it means you are playing for something important so when I hear high pressure matches, I get excited it gives me something to look forward to.

“Whether that is a derby game, matches in Europe, or important league games that you have to win, it is important to make sure that you always keep that pressure and be ready to perform in all situations.”

Cornelius details conversation with Kevin Thelwell and Russell Martin

“They told me that they wanted to bring in someone who is going to show a lot of leadership qualities, someone that is going to put the team before themselves and someone that has courage to play in front of the Rangers fans and supporters.

“I liked the conversations that we had, and I am just happy to be a part of it. I have been speaking with the management and the coaches about the group and they said we have a really good group of players and the guys want to work hard, are willing to put the team before themselves and are willing to learn so it makes it more exciting to be here, to be a part of that group and it gives us a chance to do something special.”

What Rangers fans can expect from Derek Cornelius

“I try to be aggressive, I try to win my duels, and I try to control the game with the ball as well. I try to be patient with the ball and be prepared for what the opposition is going to throw at me, so I try to be prepared for everything.

“My job is to defend and to make sure that we keep clean sheets. I have heard quite a few different things about Scottish football from physical to high-pressure games.

“It sounds like there are a lot of different challenges in Scotland. It is not the same game, or the same match every weekend which is exciting because you are going into one weekend with a certain amount of challenges and another weekend with a different one so you are always on your toes, and you have to be ready.

“That is what I have heard about Scottish football, and I am excited to finally feel it and be here.”