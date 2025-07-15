The Czech winger has been in pre-season friendly action for VfL Wolfsburg this summer - but is still expected to leave the Bundesliga club

Former Rangers loan star Vaclav Cerny has dropped a massive hint that he is close to joining Turkish side Besiktas.

The VfL Wolfsburg winger proved a big hit during his season-long loan at Ibrox last term but is still expected to be shown the exit door by the Bundesliga club this summer.

Cerny has a number of options on the table with Besiktas’ SuperLig rivals Trabzonspor also understood to be interested in the 27-year-old, while reports in Italy claim he is being monitored by Serie A outfit Torino.

But in his latest social media activity, the Czech Republic international has indicated that he is nearing a move to the Istanbul giants after liking an Instagram post by Turkey international midfielder Orkun Kokcu, who has just completed a loan switch to Besiktas from Portuguese heavyweights Benfica.

As it stands, Oscar Cortes, Ross McCausland and the injured Rabbi Matondo are the only natural wide men for head coach Russell Martin’s to select from following Cerny’s departure at the end of last season.

His agent previously left the door open to a return to Scotland but WAZ report that Besiktas have now submitted a £6 million bid for the player and that a “poker game” is being played in negotiations to finalise a deal.

Meanwhile, current Ibrox star John Souttar has also emerged as a surprise target for Trabzonspor, who already have two of his former Gers teammates amongst their ranks in Borna Barisic and John Lundstram.

The Scotland international is entering the final 12 months of his contract in Glasgow and the Light Blues risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Souttar is back in light training but has yet to feature for new boss Martin in pre-season as he steps up his recovery from hernia surgery in the wake of Scotland’s friendly double-header against Iceland and Liechtenstein last month.

The 28-year-old made just 17 league appearances last term due to a recurrence of injuries and talks over a new contract appear to have stalled. According to Turkish outlet YS TV, Trabzonspor have ramped up their interest by offering a bid of €1.5m (£1.2m) to Rangers.

However, that lowball offer is highly unlikely to tempt Rangers into selling the centre-back, who will be free to hold discussions with other clubs from January onwards about signing a pre-contract.