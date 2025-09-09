The former Rangers and Sheffield United man has moved abroad after West Ham United.

A former Rangers and Sheffield United star has joined a growing number of ex-Ibrox stars abroad after leaving West Ham United.

Wes Foderingham joined the Hammers in 2024 on a free transfer and played a back-up role in London before his exit this summer. Prior to that, he had built up vast experience in England Scotland, joining West Ham United after 112 appearances for English Championship outfit Sheffield United.

Now 34, he spent five years at Rangers between 2015-2020, making 143 appearances before moving south to Yorkshire. Now it’s been confirmed that he has signed for Cypriot club Aris Limassol, who also have ex-Ibrox trio in Ross McCausland, Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun in their ranks.

A statement reads: “Aris Limassol announces the acquisition of English goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who signed a two-year contract. 34-year-old (born January 14, 1991) Wesley Andrew Foderingham was acquired by West for no financial gain. He began his career in the academies of Fulham and Crystal Palace, while playing on loan at various lower-division teams in England.

“In the 2011-12 season, he joined Swindon Town (League 2), contributing significantly to winning the championship and promotion to League 1. He remained at Swindon until the summer of 2015, making a total of 191 appearances. This was followed by his transfer to Rangers of Scotland, where he played for five years (2015-2020), making 143 appearances.

“From the summer of 2020 until the end of the 2023-24 season, he wore the Sheffield United jersey, recording 112 appearances, 30 of which came in the country's top division, the English Premier League. The experienced goalkeeper has also played for the England U16, U17 and U19 national teams. We welcome Wes Foderingham to the Aris Limassol family and wish him every success.”

What Wes Foderingham said about Rangers

Foderingham told the Daily Mirror of playing for Rangers: “It’s a massive club to play for. They have some top players – you can see that now beating the likes of Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League.

"But the fans there – who are amazing, by the way – are just very unforgiving, so you need to be at the top of your game. You have to be a certain type of character to play for that club and, if you’re not, you learn very quickly what it takes to play at a big club. Moving on from there, it’s definitely put me in a better place. I’ve grown up a lot since my days in Scotland and it’s given me a platform to play at the highest level.

“I think it was clear from day one just what a good manager (Steven Gerrard) he was. He’s got a fantastic coaching team around him, which obviously helps. You can see the demands he puts on you day in, day out. The way he sets up his teams, [you could see] he was definitely going to go on to the top level. He’s done that maybe earlier than he thought or anyone else thought, but there were no doubts about him going to the top.”