The Belgian midfielder was bombed out of Russell Martin’s squad for the Old Firm clash prior to the international break

Nicolas Raskin has made his feelings clear about his “complicated” situation at Rangers as he vowed to fight his way back into Russell Martin’ starting XI.

The Belgian midfielder is hopeful of resolving his recent fallout with the Light Blues boss after Martin’s decision to leave him out of the matchday squad for the 0-0 derby day draw with Celtic at Ibrox.

It comes just a few days before Raskin was made to train away from the first-team at the club’s training centre, but he put his Gers issues behind him by scoring for the Red Devils in their thumping 6-0 World Cup qualifying win over Kazakhstan at the weekend on just his fifth cap.

Raskin was an unused substitute in Belgium’s first game of the double-header - also a 6-0 triumph over minnows Liechtenstein - but he managed to leave his mark on this occasion ahead of returning to Glasgow for clear-the-air talks with Martin and sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

His future will be ironed out going forward, but with other transfer windows still open, the player provided his stance on the situation

He told Voetbalkrant: “My situation at the club is complicated. I will return, work hard, and try to get playing time again. But it's not just up to me. I know this is an important year, and I absolutely want to be part of this campaign with Belgium.

“Football is simply a game of ups and downs. I absolutely love Rangers. I've had some great moments there and have a strong bond with the fans. I always try to give my all.

“A transfer? No, that's out of the question. I want to continue to resolve this at the club.”

Focus now shifts back to domestic football as Raskin and Rangers get ready for three home games on the bounce. Martin is still seeking his first Scottish Premiership win after four draws on the bounce, with Hearts making the trip to Govan on Saturday.