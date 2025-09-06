The Romanian playmaker ended his three-month wait to find a new club on Thursday evening

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers star Ianis Hagi insists he is well aware of the huge responsibility on his shoulders due to the family legacy with his new club in Turkey.

The Romanian international finally ended his lengthy spell without a club following his Ibrox exit at the end of last season by agreeing a two-year deal with Turkish Super Lig outfit Alanyaspor earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the 26-year-old - who was born in Istanbul - has described his move to the country of his birth as “one of the toughest leagues in the world.”

“First of all, I’m truly happy to be returning home to my birthplace,” Hagi commented. “This is a very emotional moment for me. This is a very important step in my career.

“I’m very confident. I can’t wait to join the team and represent our club in the best possible way. I’d like to thank everyone who has placed their trust in me throughout this process.

“Turkey is one of the toughest leagues in the world. There are some very high-quality teams. This league has everything I need to want to be here. I also have a huge responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m aware of the high expectations placed on me to represent this club, my family, and our name. I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Club chief hails ‘significant transfer’ of Ianis Hagi

It’s claimed Alanyaspor saw off competition from fellow Turkish rivals Faith Karagumruck and Spanish side Elche to land Hagi’s signature.

Club president Hasan Cavusoglu stated: “When we met with you before, we said our transfers would continue. Today, we’ve made a significant transfer.

“As we mentioned a few days ago, we’ve added Ianis Hagi to Corendon Alanyaspor. He’s a player who can play on both wings and in different positions. We believe he will make a significant contribution to our club. As a club, we have high hopes for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s also the son of Gheorghe Hagi, one of the greatest football legends to ever grace Turkey. He’s already here. We welcome him. I wish him good luck and success for both our club and Hagi.”