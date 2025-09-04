A former Rangers loan star has revealed how his Ridvan Yilmaz influenced his transfer to Turkey

Vaclav Cerny has revealed how he sought advice from former Rangers team-mate Ridvan Yilmaz ahead of completing his Deadline Day transfer to Turkish giants Besiktas.

The Czech Republic international was heavily linked with the managerless Istanbul-based club all summer but only saw the deal worth a reported €6 million (£5.2m) from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg pushed over the line on Tuesday.

Cerny has penned a three-year contract with the ‘Black Eagles’ and in doing so, reunited with his old Ibrox colleague Yilmaz who returned to the club where be broke through the youth system at earlier in the summer window.

The wide man disclosed that contact with Yilmaz and others played a leading role in his decision to quit the German top-flight for the Turkish Super Lig.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Cerny said: “I’m incredibly happy to be here. I couldn’t wait to come here. It was a very fast process in my head, actually. From the first moment they contacted me, I was completely sure about taking this step. Everyone around me knows very well that I was really eager to come to Besiktas.

“I’m really happy that it happened. This jersey is one that everyone knows very well. It’s not new to me, but wearing it now is even more special. I feel very good.

“Of course, before coming here, I had the chance to take to a few people I knew before. I talked to Orkun (Kokcu) - we were rivals many times in the Netherlands. David Jurasek is a close friend of mine from the national team.

“I talked to Ridvan (Yilmaz). We were together at Rangers last season. Ridvan is a very good person and player. I want to spend more time with him on the field and I have that opportunity.

“The conversations with these friends really played a big role in me coming here. Because the relationship with them was so important.

“My conversations and the things they told me were very positive. I can say that with what they said, I’m completely convinced I’d like to come here.”