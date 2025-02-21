A roundup of recent Celtic and Rangers headlines ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Celtic and Rangers are back in action this weekend for another round of thrilling Scottish Premiership action. The Hoops will get the weekend underway with a lunchtime clash against Hibs, meanwhile Rangers fans await their meeting with St Mirren.

Before the matches get underway across Saturday and Sunday, let’s take a look at some of the latest news for Celtic and Rangers.

Ex-Rangers star joins Premier League coaching staff

Former Rangers midfielder Andy King has taken on a new leap in his post-playing career. Following his retirement, the ex-Welsh international has returned to former club Leicester City to join Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first team coaching staff ahead of an important end to their Premier League season.

King spent 16 years in total at Leicester after coming through the youth ranks and making his debut in 2006. The midfielder was part of the historic side that lifted the Premier League trophy against all odds during the 2015/16 season. During his time with the Foxes, he was sent out on several loan moves, including his switch to Rangers in 2019.

Now, back at his old club in a new capacity, King will ‘become a key link’ between the Leicester first team and the Academy.

Manager Van Nistelrooy told the club website: “Andy is one of the people in the Club with Leicester City in the DNA. What has impressed me most is his eye for the team and for the details of the game. He’s very bright in his ideas and we’re aligned in the idea of how to bring Leicester City forward.

“[Early on] I asked him to be a part of the First Team with the coaching staff. He really liked it, we all did, also the players. He’s fully a part of that set-up now and I’m happy that he’s helping us with his knowledge of the Club and also of football. He also is a bridge with the Academy.”

Kyogo reveals ‘disappointment’ after Rennes move

During the January transfer window, Celtic split the opinions of fans and professionals alike with their decision to sell Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes. Following the arrival of Jota in his return to Parkhead, Kyogo went in the opposite direction. However, since his arrival in France, the Japanese international has struggled for regular game time.

The 30-year-old has made just one start so far and was left on the bench completely for the recent clash against Saint-Etienne. Since Kyogo’s arrival, Rennes have parted ways with their manager. The club announced in a statement at the end of January that they had ‘mutually agreed’ to end Jorge Sampaoli’s contract.

Kyogo arrived at Rennes just three days before the departure of Sampaoli. The news came as a surprise to the new recruit, who admitted he was ‘disappointed’ with the decision.

“I joined training for one or two days, and when I went in the morning the next day, everyone was talking about how the coach was going to be replaced. I was like 'what?' - I was surprised and disappointed,” Kyogo told Lemino Sport.