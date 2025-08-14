Former Rangers forward joins Scotland National Team backroom staff as Celtic unveil transfer plan in certain areas

Of the two main teams in Glasgow, it’s Celtic who have had a better start to the season as the Hoops already find themselves four points ahead of their Glaswegian rivals.

Celtic followed up their opening day win against St Mirren with a 2-0 win at Pittodrie, in what has been an impressive start for Brendan Rodgers’ men. Across the city, Rangers haven’t quite been at their best yet in the Scottish Premiership, drawing both their opening matches 1-1 with Motherwell and Dundee, respectively.

As the old firm teams now prepare for home Premier Sports Cup ties over the weekend, let’s take a look at the latest news stories from both Govan and Parkhead:

Ex Rangers forward becomes Steve Clarke’s new right hand man

Steven Naismith has been announced as the new Scotland National Team assistant manager, as the team prepare for the 2026 World Cup Qualification campaign. The former Rangers and Everton man will replace John Carver as Steve Clarke’s number two.

Naismith, who earned 51 caps as a player for his country, began his managerial career at Hearts in September 2023, however the 38 year old was sacked a year later having started the following season with one point in six matches. Naismith told BBC Sport he made a conscious decision not to return to management prematurely.

He said: “When I left Hearts, I made a point of not jumping straight back in at the first offer but to reflect on my coaching experiences and wait for something that really excited me.

"When I first spoke to Steve about the possibility of coming back it was a no brainer. I loved playing for my country, I've loved being part of the coaching team previously and I can't wait to help support the mission to take Scotland to a World Cup again."

Naismith will be joined by Leicester City set-piece coach, Andrew Hughes, who will join the Scotland National Team in the same role.

Celtic develop ‘three man signing plan’

Following the departure of Nicolas Kuhn, as well as the injury to Jota who is out until next year, Celtic desperately need to sign a new winger. However, according to Football Insider, the Hoops have unveiled a plan to strengthen in two other areas of the pitch as well.

They say, “Rodgers is still eager to add another centre back and striker, along with a winger, in order to bolster his squad further.”

Former Hearts captain turned BBC pundit, Michael Stewart said Celtic must sign at least ‘two wingers and a striker’ if they are to compete in Europe this season. With their match against Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty just around the corner, it appears The Celts may be doing just that and more.

Nicolas Kuhn went to Como FC for a fee of around £16m, however Celtic are yet to find a suitable replacement. Yang Hyun-Jun and James Forrest have both started on the right hand side for Celtic so far this season, but with Yang’s inconsistency and Forrest ageing, Brendan Rodgers must find a player who can hold down this position.