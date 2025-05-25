Former Rangers star Dave MacKinnon had shared some insight into Leeds United under 49ers Enterprises.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Rangers close in on their pending agreement with 49ers Enterprises, conversations are continuing over how the club will move forward under new leadership.

Dave MacKinnon, who spent four years at Ibrox during his playing career, is hopeful this new chapter will turn a new corner for Rangers, and close the gap on rivals Celtic. Since his retirement, MacKinnon has extended his contacts within professional football across Britain. His connections include Leeds United, who are also part of the 49ers Enterprises family and have just achieved promotion to the Premier League ahead of next season, along with the EFL Championship title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacKinnon has discussed the progress at Leeds and reflected on Rangers’ performances in recent seasons. Speaking to Mailsport (via Daily Record), MacKinnon has stressed the needs for Rangers to deliver on the pitch as well as sign new players and bring in money commercially. The Gers had a turbulent season, starting off trailing to Aberdeen before eventually moving back into second, although still finishing a hefty 17 points shy of champions Celtic.

Dave MacKinnon stresses need for positive Rangers results

“It’s a new era. Rangers have been in the doldrums a wee and one of the things the fans need is a vision and an expectation of what's going to be delivered,” MacKinnon said. “The current board have done very well in their investments but the structure within the club and the recruitment over the last few years has not been to the standard expected.

“But clubs cannot forget that they are football clubs. You can bring in millions commercially. But at Rangers, unless you're delivering on the park with titles, winning cups, performing well in Europe, you can forget about the rest. Rangers supporters have been very loyal over the years, they demand success on the park and whilst they like commercial deals and seeing their club in a positive place in respect of commercial deals, that is completely irrelevant unless they are performing on the park.”

Leeds United ‘impressed’ under 49ers Enterprises

Leeds became fully owned by 49ers Enterprises two years after, after the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers upped their stake to a full control investment. After upping their share from 15 percent to 44 percent, they also purchased Andrea Radrizzani’s stake in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the club," said chairman Paraag Marathe at the time.

MacKinnon has shared that his connections at Leeds are pleased with the new avenue the Elland Road outfit has gone down under new ownership.

“Over the years they became focused on commercial activities rather than the football infrastructure. That has been eroded,” he said of Rangers. “Now there’s a fresh vision hopefully coming in. I know some prominent people at Leeds United. They have been quite impressed with the way it’s been run under the owners.

“My understanding of the people within the Leeds organisation is that they quickly realised that they needed people with the football knowledge to make things happen. You need to align everything within a football club - the objectives of the board, the football management, the commercial side, the fans. If they all work together and understand the part they can play in success, then you get success. That's what I've heard these guys do. That's a real positive because unless you get the football side right, you can forget the rest.”