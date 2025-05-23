A Rangers takeover by the 49ers has been proposed but nothing has been unveiled yet.

A pundit insists that 49ers Enterprises might have a Celtic reason behind the delay of their Rangers takeover announcement.

The American-based consortium alongside US health insurance tycoon Andrew Kavanagh are set to take a controlling stake at Ibrox. It comes amid another disappointing campaign at Rangers where they have not won a trophy, as Celtic look for a clean sweep of domestic silverware this weekend in the Scottish Cup final.

They face Aberdeen on Saturday as they look to make it five Scottish trophies out of six since Brendan Rodgers returned to Glasgow. Craig Moore has been talking the takeover at Rangers and has created a theory that the Celtic Treble could be on the minds of those waiting to deliver confirmation.

Rangers takeover could overshadow Celtic Treble

He reckons that the announcement could be delayed to try and become the main story amid glory for their rivals, but the former Rangers defender wants accountability now. The pundit told Go Radio: “Rangers might be sitting on executing, for example, but maybe they want to wait and try to wash away certain Celtic news, for example, with the Cup final, potential treble, these kinds of things. Whereas for me personally, I just want accountability now.

“I don't want those, the smokes and mirrors and the games and all that sort of stuff. Just go and get things in order, get things done, get it announced and get to work. Not worrying about trying to wash over press. You know what I mean? But again, I don't know how they're thinking, but that's why I think that there's been nothing, certainly in the media, it's been very, very quiet.”

Rangers rebuild underway

Amid the takeover talks, hunting a new manager and sporting director Kevin Thelwell coming in the door, Rangers’ rebuild of the playing squad has also begun with their retained list. They announced this week: Rangers Football Club confirms Ianis Hagi, Leon Balogun and Tom Lawrence will depart the club upon the expiry of their contracts.

“Loan players Vaclav Cerny, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Rafael Fernandes, meanwhile, will return to their parent clubs. Everyone at Ibrox and the Rangers Training Centre thanks the departing players sincerely for their contributions to the football club and wish them all the very best for their future careers. Ianis Hagi initially joined Rangers on-loan in January 2020, before making the move permanent in the summer of that year.

“In his 130 appearances for the club he enjoyed several huge moments, from his famous double against Braga in the UEFA Europa League, to his goals and assists in the title-winning 2020-21 campaign and an Old Firm goal this year in the 3-0 win on January 2. After various conversations, both the club and Ianis have decided to part ways and mutually agreed to bring their time together to an end, after years full of great achievements and tough moments, always driven by the same ambition and commitment to the team.

“Leon Balogun’s Rangers career began in the summer of 2020, and he was an instant hit, playing a big part in the Light Blues’ invincible league title win that season. He would then contribute on the road to Seville the following season, scoring at home to Brondby and Red Star before departing with a Scottish Cup winners’ medal at the end of the 21/22 season. He only spent the one year away, however, returning in summer 2023, and won the League Cup in December of that year. Leon made a total of 114 appearances across his two spells with the club, and departs having built up a terrific rapport with the Rangers supporters.

“Tom Lawrence joined Rangers in the summer of 2022, and made an instant impact with three goals in three games in August, and a big contribution to the club’s return to the UEFA Champions League. Injury was to rob him of a year of football, but he has contributed 60 appearances and nine goals in the last two seasons as twice Rangers reached the latter stages of the Europa League. In all, Tom played 69 time for Rangers across his three seasons. Vaclav Cerny has enjoyed a fruitful season at Rangers on-loan from Wolfsburg with 18 goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances. Six of those goals came in the UEFA Europa League, most notably his fabulous double away to Fenerbahce in the round of 16.