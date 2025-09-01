Besiktas have managed to negotiate a smaller fee than the €10m asking price that was initially set

Former Rangers loan star Vaclav Cerny is reportedly ‘on the verge’ of completing a £5.1 million transfer to managerless Turkish giants Besiktas.

BZ-WN claim that a decision has been made late in the window to allow the Czech Republic international to leave Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg on a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old winger was informed that he would be acting as cover for Alexander Skov Olsen this season, but the recent arrival of Adam Daghim has pushed him further down the pecking order and led Wolfsburg officials to change their stance with a move to the Super Lig now approved.

Cerny’s switch to Turkey would be a significant coup for new Besiktas technical director Sergen Yalcin, with the player dropping a major hint that a deal is imminent after following the club’s official social media account.

Personal terms have already been agreed with Besiktas managing to negotiate a smaller fee than the €10m asking price that was initially set by Cerny’s parent club.

Fellow German top-tier side Hamburg were also keen on Cerny, but he’s now travelling to Istanbul to undergo a medical ahead of finalising the move.

Cerny sent a message to his new club’s fanbase via social media post released this evening. He said: “Black eagles... wait for me. I’m coming for you.”

La Liga club ‘chasing late deal’ for ex-Ibrox ace

Villarreal are chasing a late deal for ex-Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, according to reports.

The Southampton midfielder has just a year left to run his contract at St Mary’s and has struggled to nail down a spot in new boss Will Still’s first-team squad.

Reports in Spain suggest that Villarreal and RB Leipzig are weighing up a bargain move for the playmaker.

Sevilla end transfer interest in Rangers attacker

Nedim Bajrami doesn’t appear to fit into Russell Martin’s long-term plans, despite coming on as a substitute for Rangers in Sunday’s Old Firm derby against Celtic.

The Albanian international was linked with a move to Spanish side Sevilla and Italian outfit Udinese last month but fresh reports have indicated that their interest in the player has ended.