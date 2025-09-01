Rangers Nicolas Raskin in action during the UEFA Champions League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg match between Panathinaikos (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The Belgium international has interest from English Premier League clubs but a major European side could be set to launch an ambitious bid.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The focus of Rangers supporters this deadline day will be on incomings with Russell Martin in desperate need of improvement after a far from acceptable start to the 2025/26 season.

The Gers’ are out of the Champions League and have yet to win a Scottish Premiership match but did pick up another point in the Old Firm Derby on Sunday with a 0-0 draw to keep the gap between themselves and Celtic to six points. There are plenty of big names being linked with Ibrox arrivals today including Everton striker Youssef Chermiti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of outgoings, Cyriel Dessers and Oscar Cortes are both understood to be very close to agreeing their respective departures from the Glasgow club. Another player whose future is less certain though is Nicolas Raskin with the Belgian international not short of reported suitors and expected to secure a move away.

Champions League outfit ‘join race’ for Rangers ace Raskin

Per report coming out of Denmark, FC Copenhagen are are set to join the race for Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin. They are reportedly trying to convince the 24-year old that a move to the Parken Stadium could be the right one for his future.

However, with reported interest from the English Premier League it is thought to be unlikely that Copenhagen would be the Belgium international’s preferred destination, despite them having Champions League football this season. Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers have both been credited with an interest in the player.

The Danish Superliga season is already seven games in and Copenhagen sit top of the table with 16 points from five wins, one draw and one defeat. FC Midtjylland, who conquered Hibs in the Europa League Second qualifying round last month, sit just one point behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reigning Danish champions, who picked up their 16th top flight tile last season, had to start their Champions League qualifying in the second round - the same stage as Rangers. They overcame Drita of Kosovo followed by Malmo of Sweden and finally Switzerland’s FC Basel to secure their spot in the league phase of Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Crystal Palace, who will play in the UEFA Europa Conference League, currently sit eight in the English Premier League table with one win from their opening three games. Wolves are rock bottom with three defeats from three.

What has Russell Martin said about Nicolas Raskin’s future at Rangers?

Raskin was left out of the Rangers squad for their 0-0 Old Firm Derby draw with Celtic. After the match, Gers’ head coach Russell Martin addressed the situation with supporters having sang the name of the Belgian midfielder.

He said: “I didn’t hear that (Raskin chants). I just want to focus my energy on the squad today who I’m proud of. It’s not about me, Nico or any individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to talk about the group who were brilliant today. I’m not going to talk about individuals. The squad we picked today was one we knew would run for each other. They were all in and we felt that.”

Your next Rangers read: Rangers linked with shock move for another striker as £8.5m Deadline Day transfer reported