Ex-Rangers defender Filip Helander continues to suffer significant injury setbacks following his latest bad news.

Former Rangers star Filip Helander has been hit with a significant injury setback with his current club Omonia Nicosia. Following the results of an MRI, he is expected to miss the remainder of the season as he works on returning back to full fitness.

The defender, who joined the Cypriot side last summer, has endured a mixed season so far. In a campaign that has seen him struggle for regular minutes on the pitch, Helander was named as an unused substitute on 15 occasions during the Cyprus League.

In February, the 31-year-old made just his seventh start of the league campaign, sparking a run of starts as Omonia challenge in the top half of the table. Helander played every minute of action for four matches in a row, before his injury set him back significantly.

Filip Helander ruled out with fracture

According to local outlet Kerkida, Helander experienced ‘severe discomfort’ during his most recent outing and was sent for an MRI. The results showed he has suffered a metatarsal fracture, and it has been estimated that he will be on the sidelines for ‘approximately three months’.

This setback will be a hugely frustrating one for Helander, whose career has hit multiple stumbling blocks when it comes to his fitness. Injuries affected his time at Rangers, as well as his stints with other clubs.

According to Transfermarkt, Helander was ruled out injured for more than 600 days combined during his time at Rangers, with foot injuries playing the biggest part in that. He impressed in his debut season under Steven Gerrard but picked up his first injury midway through the season and missed the remainder.

Filip Helander Rangers injury woes

Helander recently opened up on the difficulties he faced at Ibrox while he struggled with his fitness. Speaking to the Rangers Review last year, the Sweden international said: “The last two seasons at Rangers it was more about injury, injury, injury. You don’t really feel like you are a football player.

“You are there working every day or training every day but you don’t get to play any games because you are not fit. That was frustrating. Now I am playing every week and that is all I wanted to do. It has been great and I am really enjoying it all this season.”

Back in 2023, Helander shed some closer light on how tough it was to be sidelined for such a long period of time, with setbacks continuously heading his way.

“When I went down at St Mirren I didn’t think I’d be out for the length of time that I was. I was told I didn’t need surgery by different specialists. So I did a normal rehab and was back training with the team for pre-season. But at the beginning, I broke it again,” he told Record Sport.

“The same thing kept happening and eventually we had to do surgery. It wasn’t until they finally opened up my foot, they could see nothing was going to work without an operation. That was frustrating because I lost so much time. I’d waited six months only to be back at zero again.”