The former West Brom, Rangers and Scotland man has a decision to make

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Rangers, West Brom and Scotland star isn’t ready to call it a day just yet as he moves on from his latest club.

Graham Dorrans has recently been in the lower leagues of Scottish football with Johnstone Burgh, who play in the West of Scotland Football League system. AFter a 2-1 win against Gartcairn on Saturday, the experienced midfielder has left the club with what comes next unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorrans moves on from Johnstone Burgh for family reasons. He started his career at Livingston before a seven-year stretch with West Brom followed by a couple of seasons with Norwich City. The 37-year-old signed for Rangers from Norwich in an undisclosed fee but injuries hampered time in Govan, moving on to Dundee, Western Sydney Wanderers, Dunfermline Athletic and then the lower leagues.

He told club media: “It’s been really good. It’s been an eye-opener, I had never been at this level before. That is what interested me at the beginning. The boys are a great bunch. I really enjoyed my time here. It’s different from the levels I have played at before but in terms of the enjoyment, it kept me busy, it’s served it’s purpose for me.

“I have really enjoyed being part of the club the last 18 months. The facilities and the infrastructure of the clubs I have played at especially in England are big clubs. That is why coming here intrigued me, I’d never played at this level. I liked the vision and where the club wanted to go.

“Before I signed here I was probably going down the route of stepping away from the playing side. I took a bit of time off after leaving Dunfermline and got chatting here. Now it’s family reasons why I am moving on. In terms of keeping play, I won’t close the door on that, I have a couple of options and I will speak to people. Time will tell what I do after that.”