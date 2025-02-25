The new Rangers interim manager has addressed the media in his first press conference following his appointment on Monday

Barry Ferguson has vowed to bring the thunder back to Rangers - insisting his players will show the fight and desire required to bring success back to the club to after a “noisy” first training session.

The new Ibrox caretaker boss got straight down to work with the first-team squad on Tuesday morning along with his all-star coaching team consisting of Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor in preparation for Wednesday’s Premiership clash against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Ferguson is known for his winning mentality. Never one to shirk a challenge during his playing days, he isn't about to do the same as a manager.

“I wouldn't be sat here in this position if I didn't feel ready for it,” Ferguson stated in his first press conference after a whirlwind 24 hours following his interim appointment until the end of the season. “Being back here now, it excites me even more. I am desperate to get started and I love getting out on the training pitch with the players - and I can't wait to be on the touchline tomorrow.

“They are clearly a group of players who are low on confidence and we certainly got a response from them this morning. I couldn't have asked for any more from them and I am confident I will get a rise from them.

“When we were out on the training pitch it was noisy and that tells me that players are enjoying their training. As footballers you need to go through difficult times - it has been tough but they now need to show character and that is what my team will do.

“They need to show energy and desire - that is what I feel they have been lacking over the past couple of weeks in these poor results. Tomorrow night is going to be key and they know what is expected of them.

“We have talented young players who have been breaking into the team - if they are good enough and show enough in training then the door is open for them. It is important we produce our own and I will do lots of work to try and help bring them on.

Ferguson continued: “There has been an inconsistency in performances and this is something that we need to sort as soon as possible. My main objective is to start winning games on a consistent basis - it is one game at a time and we are fully focused on Kilmarnock tomorrow night.

“This club is built on winning trophies and we haven't won enough over recent years - our focus is to start winning games regularly. I want everyone to be coming in here with a smile but when we train it will be serious and demanding - we have have to win.

“I expect them (the players) to give me everything they have got - and I will do the same. They fully understand my expectations. There will be a number of challenges but I am here to try and win as many games as possible and that needs to start tomorrow at Rugby Park.

We have got 11 weeks and a number of games still left to play - we need to make sure we go out there and try to win every game. The players know the demands I have put on them - it will be difficult but this needs to be a different Rangers team that turns up tomorrow.”

