He was most recently in Saudi Arabia and also managed West Brom, Watford and West Ham United.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former West Ham United manager wants to become Rangers manager after chances of a Hammers return ended.

The Light Blues are seeking their next head coach after Russell Martin was sacked with the club in the Premiership’s bottom six. Several names have been mentioned like Steven Gerrard and Sean Dyche but one manager who has now been put on the radar is Slaven Bilic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was keen on a return to West Ham United before they opted for Nuno Espirito Santo after finding himself in contention. The Croatian was their gaffer between 2015-2017 and also managed his nation for six years earlier in his career, with other UK stints including West Brom and Watford. He was last in Saudi Arabia with Al-Fateh and according to Alan Nixon, a prominent football figure has put him forward as Martin’s replacement.

Slaven Bilic to Rangers latest

Nixon said via Patreon: “Slaven Bilic is a shock contender for the Rangers job - after being recommended for the post. The Glasgow giants are looking for a boss with experience and the former West Ham and Watford chief ticks that vital box.

“The colourful Croat has worked at the top level for most of his career but is currently available after leaving a job in Saudi Arabia. Bilic was close to getting a return to Hammers recently and would take the Rangers job if offered. His case and credentials have been put to Rangers by a prominent figure in football who has connections with the Glasgow club. Bilic joins many other names in the frame but seems more available than many of the others.

“Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat both have tax issues from working abroad and earning large sums. Sean Dyche and Frank Lampard are also liked and linked but Dyche can afford to wait on a big job in England while Lampard is going well at Coventry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why did Slaven Bilic leave his last job?

Speaking earlier this year on his Saudi stint and next moves, the former West Ham United man said to the Telegraph: “I left because the club couldn’t pay me. I had done the pre-season and we had a great season last season. We finished seventh, just after the big clubs, and there was talk – talk of getting money, not getting money. We had done pre-season with just 14 players, half of them were kids from the academy. It was a bad situation.

“Every manager who goes there, like with China a few years ago, the reaction is ‘oh, he’s finished!’ When [Rafael] Benítez wanted to come back from China [where he was coaching Dalian to take over at Everton in 2021] they were saying ‘can he do it? But he’s not a player. What did he lose, his legs? He gained. The only question is whether you are hungry or not. What people don’t realise is that for me as a manager it was a bigger challenge to manage in Saudi Arabia than in Europe.

“Basically you are improving as a coach when you are there. I am a better coach, a million times, than before Saudi. Million times. Because of all the issues you have to deal with. It’s ridiculous when they think you can’t do it. It helps you. I am better. New culture, new problems, everything. Every week someone is calling. But I decided to wait to try and get something here [in England] or in Europe. There have been a few so far from Europe but I want to wait for the next season.”