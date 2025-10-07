The diehard Rangers supporter reached the second round in Leicester after beating Chris Dobey 2-0 in his opening match on Monday night

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers-daft Cameron Menzies has described the Ibrox club’s current situation as similar to that of a “toxic girlfriend” as he opened up on his beloved team’s recent struggles from a fans perspective.

The Muirkirk-born Darts star is competing at the World Grand Prix Championships in Leicester this week and came through his first round match against England’s Chris Dobey in straight sets on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a challenging period for the 36-year-old - who is ranked 33 in the world - away from the sport following his recent split from long-time girlfriend and 19-time Women's Series title champion Fallon Sherrock.

Asked if it affects in him any way heading into a match, Menzies responded: “No, no. Maybe not affect my game, but it affects my attitude in practice, because I just sit there on the huff.

“Especially this year, because I'm on the huff a lot with the Rangers this year, because it's been terrible. I wouldn't say it affects my game, but it might affect my mood going into practice and stuff, because it's my team I love, it's part of my life.

“Obviously, whenever I get a chance, I try and go and watch them. Even in Germany, I pay the money to watch it on my phone because it is a big massive part of my life, but at the moment in time, it's a bad part of my life, because it's not going well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's like one of those toxic ex-girlfriends kind of thing, you just get rid of them, but you still can’t help but keep in touch.”

.

.