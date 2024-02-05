Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has revealed head coach Philippe Clement has brought the 'happiness' back to his game following the 3-0 win over Livingston at the weekend.

Cantwell was named the Gers man of the match at the weekend and managed to get on the scoresheet again as they disposed of David Martindale's side to move just three points behind league leaders Celtic and the former Norwich City player heralded the Belgian boss as pivotal to his - and Rangers' - resurgence.

"I’m playing centrally as a number 10 now and I am giving out the numbers that I think I can do. I think the manager knows what my best position is. His (Clement) words to me were: 'When I first came in we had a few injuries, we had a few complications in a sense' - listen, I am playing in a position I like and I think I am showing it is my best position. I am thankful to the manager for giving me that game time.

"It has been tough. A lot of people forgot I had been out for two and a half to nearly three months. There is always a lot of noise about me and I know I am the type of player who invites that. But as long as they are all seeing the good stuff as well then that is alright" explained Cantwell.

And Rangers' remarkable turnaround could go full circle on Tuesday night as they welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox. It has been a mere four months since the Dons' 3-1 win over Rangers saw their titles hopes in tatters and former head coach Michael Beale dismissed. However, a win over Neil Warnock's could see them go top of the table on goal difference though Cantwell admits Clement is keeping his player's feet on the ground.

“It didn’t start great for us, but I have said all along and I have heard other players say it, it is a long season. In that sense, what happens elsewhere is out of our control. It is good for the fans to be excited about things like that, but I think as players you are professional for a reason," explained the 25-year-old.

“It is for the fans to be excited about. We are obviously excited about it, we know what we want to do, we know what we set out to do at the start of the season. There is a lot of football left to play. We knew that when the manager came in. We are going to keep doing what we are doing and let’s see where we end up. We know what we need to do our job and that is with complete focus. If you start to think about others, you start to lose things yourself. We are not going to fall into that trap as a team" added the midfielder.