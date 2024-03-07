Rangers' Fabio Silva is on loan from Wolves.

Fabio Silva has acknowledged how Benfica played a role in his £35m move to Wolves ahead of facing them with Rangers.

The striker joined Philippe Clement's side in January on loan for the rest of the season. He moved to Molineux for a blockbuster fee in 2019 after showing promise at Porto, but for a point in his youth career, he was with bitter rivals Benfica.

Silva is back in Portugal to take on the Eagles in a Europa League round of 16 leg one tie. Speaking ahead of the game, Silva is buzzing to get going in Europe with Rangers, but he had a nod for his ex-youth side pre-game for the role they played in his rise that culminated in a Wolves move.

He said: “Everyone knows who I’ve supported since I was a kid. I don’t need to say it. Everyone supports one team and that was the same for me. But the two years I had at Benfica when I was young was very good.

“Everyone gave me a lot of love. I don’t have anything [bad] to say. But then you choose to go another way in your life. It is always special to come back to my country, of course. It is a big game, two big teams, and a big European game and I am looking forward to my first Europa League game for Rangers. I am really excited for this game.

“I know Benfica and know some of their players from the national team too. It is nice to see some familiar faces, of course. But the most important thing for me now is Rangers.

“I am looking forward to my first European game with the club and that is what I am thinking about. But, yeah, it is special to come back to my country to see friends and family. And, of course, it is more special because I played here when I was young. I was here for two years and everyone gave me everything so I have nothing to say against anyone here. It is going to be special for me to play here. As I have said before, I had two good years here.