EFL club 'interested' in Celtic star as Rangers attacker 'can't come back' says father
There is always something interesting happening in Glasgow from a footballing perspective - especially this advanced stage of the Scottish Premiership season. What's happening today?
An EFL club have a 'firm interest' in a Celtic youngster and could mount an effort to sign him in the summer - meanwhile, a Rangers star has been the recipient of some harsh criticism from his own father.
Watford have 'firm interest' in signing Rocco Vata
Watford are interested in signing Celtic starlet Rocco Vata in the summer transfer window, according to a report from The Athletic. His current deal is due to expire in June, but he has been offered a new contract that will keep him at Celtic Park until 2027.
As such, the ball is firmly in Vata's court. If he decides to leave Celtic, the Hoops will be entitled to compensation of around £239,000, due to the amount of time he has spent at the club.
Gheorghe Hagi bemoans son Ianis' lack of development at Alaves
Rangers' Ianis Hagi is currently out on loan at Alaves - and his father, Gheorghe, is unhappy with how his time in La Liga is going. Gheorghe achieved success in Spain as a player at both Barcelona and Real Madrid - something that Ianis is currently failing to live up to.
In a press conference, Gheorghe said: "[Ianis] is in an elite football [sic], the best, the most creative and technical in the world. Appeared about 21 times, starter or less. It's not the right holder, as we expected. Everything that was said in the newspapers by some of your colleagues is just evil, nonsense, lies. Word got around that Rangers didn't want Ianis. "Ianis has a contract with Rangers, he will return there in the summer. It came out in the poll, when it was voted, that everyone wants it. He's the Rangers player, not saved by dad, in quotes. It is not possible anymore, I feel like laughing when I see this. He can't come back even if we want him to."