Fabio Silva scored Rangers' second goal against Hibs.

Fabio Silva says he will do everything he can to complete a permanent move from Wolves to Rangers.

The on-loan striker impressed away at Benfica midweek with an assist, before scoring the winner in a 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Hibs. He joined the club until the end of the season in January.

Wolves initially splashed £35m on Silva in 2019 after potential displayed at Porto but he has been unable to find a consistent tun of Molineux. Now speaking to the BBC, Silva has confirmed he is keen to be at Rangers for the long haul.

He said: "I don't control these things 100%. It's not 100% my decision to stay, if it was up to me then maybe yes. But I could say 'yes' and then you have a lot of things still to be taken care of.

"Perhaps I have the least input into whether I stay here but we have two months to enjoy the football, to win titles and I think after that, if we win trophies and everything goes well, Rangers and I will do everything for me to stay.

"When you see me playing with a smile on my face, I think everything's going the right way. I enjoy playing here, playing for the fans, the staff, my team-mates. It's a pleasure to be here. I enjoy it a lot. I've been trying to get back my happiness and they're giving me that.

