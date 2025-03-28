Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Rangers and Celtic news including the latest on one ex-star’s Liverpool situation.

Rangers and Celtic both return to league duties this weekend in the Premiership.

After a 3-2 win at Parkhead last time out, the Light Blues have delayed a title party for now. Celtic will be hoping to make amends and take one step closer to that day with destiny by beating Hearts on home soil this Saturday.

Then all eyes will be on Rangers to see if they can maintain consistency under interim boss Barry Ferguson, when they face off against Dundee. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both Rangers and Celtic ahead of the weekend.

Celtic favourite Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool contract latest

One player Hoops fans keep tabs on is Virgil Van Dijk, who was given his chance in the UK by Celtic. He strolled through a couple of seasons in Hoops before moving to Southampton and then Liverpool, where his contract expires at the end of the season. There has been much speculation and more has been fuelled this week with teammate Trent Alexander Arnold seemingly bound for Real Madrid.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the former Celtic star’s Liverpool contract. He said to GiveMeSport: “Liverpool mantain their position on both Salah and Van Dijk. Liverpool want to extend their contracts and remain optimistic.”

Speaking earlier in the week, Romano had said via his own YouTube channel: "What I'm hearing at this point on Virgil van Dijk is that Liverpool maintain their position and their intention to keep Virgil at the club and to make things happen in terms of new contract with negotiations ongoing with Liverpool hopeful to reach an agreement."

Rangers scout a striker

According to Israeli publication Sport1, Rangers are tracking a striker ahead of the summer, with Hamza Igamane, Danilo and Cyriel Dessers amongst current options. Dor Turgeman plays his club football for Maccabi Tel Aviv and struck a late consolation goal for Israel against Norway this week. That was with Rangers in attendance who pounced on a chance to get some eyes on the forward.

The report states: “Representatives from two British clubs sent representatives to the Israel national team match in order to closely examine Dor Turgeman's skills. Scottish side Glasgow Rangers and English side Burnley sent scouts to the national team's match against Norway, after following the development of the promising 21-year-old striker for many months.

“The clubs see this match as an ideal opportunity to get an impression of Turgeman's abilities at the international level. Although the striker did not participate in the match against Estonia on Tuesday, he is in Ran Ben Shimon's squad against Norway, in a match that could affect his professional future. Turgeman has been under the watch of many clubs since the World Cup days and even before. Maccabi Tel Aviv also knows that in the summer it will sell him to a team in Europe. The question that remains open is to whom he will be sold and for what amount. In addition to the British Isles, Turgeman is also receiving a lot of interest from teams in Germany and Spain.”