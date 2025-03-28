Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Man Utd and Chelsea are said to be keen on the former Celtic player as are Liverpool.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic star could form part of Liverpool’s plans to replace Trent Alexander Arnold - but Manchester United are waiting to possibly wreck plans.

Debate has spiralled in Merseyside this week with news one of their homegrown products could be on their way to Real Madrid when their contract expires this summer. It would leave the Premier League title chasing side short on options in the right-back department and they could turn to a man Celtic know well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremie Frimpong signed for Celtic after time in Manchester City's academy, spending a year and a half at Parkhead under the guidance of Neil Lennon before heading for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

Liverpool and Man Utd keen on Jeremie Frimpong

Since moving to the team currently managed by Xabi Alonso, the Dutch international has developed into one of the world’s top right-backs and won the Bundesliga last season. PA suggest that Liverpool “have held initial talks over the signing of Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong.”

It goes on to state “Sources said the obvious ‘domino factor’ that could accelerate Liverpool’s interest would be Trent Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid, amid reports a deal has now been agreed for the England international to join the European champions.” Reporting adds Frimpong “ is one of Europe’s hottest properties and is understood to be of interest to the Reds, although sources have said talks are at an early stage.”

Man Utd are one of the teams plotting to give the former Celtic star something to think about as they look at possibly hijacking a deal. The report says “Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are also understood to have expressed an interest in Frimpong.” He would add to the Celtic contingent currently at Liverpool, as ex-star Virgil Van Dijk stands with the Reds although his contract expires this summer. Ben Doak will also return to Anfield in the summer after spending this season on loan at Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic reflections

Speaking back in 2019, Frimpong admitted that the best decision he had made in football at the time was to join Celtic after limited chances with City. As quoted by Clyde 1, he said ahead of a trip to Dubai: “I knew Celtic were a big team, and they're known for playing young players and bringing young players on. Celtic also are always involved in European football, in the Champions League and the Europa League.

"I thought I'd love to give it a try, and now, what, four, five months on, it was the best decision of my life so far. Everyone can see it, and I think things are going perfectly at the moment. I wouldn't say I've had it easy. I've had to put in the hard work to get here, and that's never going to stop. As soon as I met up with these guys, I bonded with them all instantly.

"I'm cool with everyone in there, and I'm looking forward to spending some more time with them in Dubai. I want to go there, work hard, and keep myself in the manager's plans the best I can.”