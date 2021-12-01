The Zambian continued his impressive form in front of goal against Livingston on Sunday

Fashion Sakala admits he has been playing Rangers’ fans catchy Waka Waka chant on repeat over the past couple of weeks.

The Zambian has become a real fan favourite among the Ibrox faithful with supporters creating a new song to honour the striker, adapting Shakira’s chart-topping anthem for the 2010 World Cup.

It is a tune Sakala hasn’t been able to shake off since celebrating a hat-trick against Motherwell at Fir Park last month.

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala enjoyed a prolific international break, scoring four goals in two games for Zambia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

However, he remains fully focused on the task in hand and is targeting a revenge mission when the Light Blues arrive in the capital to face League Cup semi-final conquerors Hibernian tonight.

The Gers looked shell-shocked at Hampden ten days ago as Jack Ross’ side robbed them of another chance to end their decade-long wait for a cup triumph.

Sakala is determined to ensure lightening doesn’t strike twice when the two sides meet in the Scottish Premiership.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “In games like this, it’s all about revenge.

“What they did to us last week was very bad and we have to react. This is the time to react. It’s a very important game.

“The league table is very tight and we have to keep picking up points and keep winning, but we are very confident and excited for this game.

“It’s a very big motivation to see how fans react to when I’m going to get on the pitch. I really appreciate the support I’m getting from the fans and the beautiful song they made for me.

“I can’t get it off my mind, I always sing it when I’m alone.”

Sakala had Rangers supporters in full voice again on Sunday as he stepped off the bench to head home the third goal against Livingston to help seal Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first win away from home.

The 24-year-old will look to impress his new manager once again in the capital as the Gers look to maintain their four-point advantage at the top of the table.

He admitted: “It’s always a big motivation for a striker to score, especially in these important games we are playing.

“I thank God that things are going well, exactly the way I want things to be. I’m very happy, especially when I score goals, it’s always a good feeling.

“I always have plans and objectives for myself, what I can add to the team. This is something I always plan before the season starts.

“What I’ve done so far looks good but I’m still hungry for more. I’m confident I need to give a lot more to the club and the squad.

“I’m always preparing for that and I hope things continue going like this. I’m always looking forward for God to keep on answering my prayers. It’s always nice when I add something to the team.

“I can feel I’m improving and becoming a better player by training and playing with big names like (Jermaine) Defoe and (Alfredo) Morelos, I always try to learn from them.

Fashion Sakala (left) and Alfredo Morelos are both a booking away from suspension going into Rangers' penultimate Europa League Group A fixture against Sparta Prague on Thursday. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“Even when I’m on the bench, I don’t complain. I always try to prepare myself for my chances.”

The arrival of Van Bronckhorst and a potentially unfamiliar regime can often take time for players to adjust to but Sakala insists the transition from Steven Gerrard’s tenure has been seamless.

He stated: “Everything is still the same in all honesty. I think almost every manager has got a different style of training but it’s not been a big change.”

The former KV Oostende frontman met up with Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema during the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow last month.

As he continues to make a name for himself in Scotland, Sakala believes his journey to the top can act as inspiration for his fellow countrymen to set out on their own European adventure.

Sakala, who netted his first international hat-trick against Mauritania in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in October, He said: “Zambia don’t have a lot of players that are playing in Europe, so the difference is there.

“I always feel good about going to play for my national team, I always feel comfortable to play with them.

“I believe what we’re doing in Europe will help a lot of Zambian players to come to Europe.

“But when you talk about Rangers, it’s a different level because you have a high levels of players in each and every position. So it’s totally different.

“Signing for Rangers has had a very big impact on my career. I can tell there is a big difference the way people react when I am playing for this club.