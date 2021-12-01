Ten days after their Premier Sports Cup semi-final tie at Hampden, both sides meet in very different circumstances

Rangers will be seeking revenge in the capital this evening after Hibernian knocked them out of the League Cup earlier this month, while looking to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Ibrox club have responded well to that hammer-blow, following up their Europa League victory over Sparta Prague with a commanding 3-1 success at Livingston on Sunday, as Scott Arfield, Joe Aribo and Fashion Sakala all got on the scoresheet.

New manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will aim to make it three wins out of three when they arrive at Easter Road, a venue the Gers have had a mixed recent record at, winning two and drawing four of their previous visits.

Hibernian has found it difficult to maintain their impressive early season domestic form but a victory over the Light Blues would see them climb back into top five.

Jack Ross’ men followed up their Hampden heroics with a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Ross County in the highlands but bounced back on Saturday, thanks to Jamie Murphy’s late winner against St Johnstone.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Hibernian vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: Hibernian vs Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Easter Road Stadium

When: Wednesday, December 1st – kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sport Main Event. Coverage begins at 7pm. It is also available to stream on the Sky Go app.

If you are not a Sky TV customer, you can buy a Now TV Sports Pass to stream the game live for £9.98.

What’s the team news ahead of Hibernian vs Rangers?

Kemar Roofe could be in line for a return to the starting line-up after recovering from an injury sustained during the latest international break. The Jamaican has not played for the Light Blues since the beginning of November.

Centre-back Filip Helander is closing in on a return to action but remains a few weeks away from featuring for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

Leon Balogun remains side lined with Calvin Bassey likely to continue his partnership alongside Connor Goldson in central defence.

Hampden hat-trick hero Martin Boyle will return to the Hibs side after missing Saturday’s 2-1 win over St Johnstone through suspension.