Filip Helander joined Rangers in 2019 and helped them win the title two years later.

There was worry and doubt. His Rangers career was ending with him spending almost all of his final term on the treatment table, wondering what was going to come next.

Few may be surprised to see Filip Helander churning out 90-minute performances every week at Odense. The Swedish centre-back didn't kick a ball last season and 11 times the campaign previous, with his return to regularity achieved without any changes or switches to routine.

Captaining Odense - who handed him a one-year deal last year - is a personal landmark he's happy to hit. His future may be unclear but this type of unknown is far better than the one that shrouded him when leaving Rangers last May.

Already, doubt had set in from some over whether he'd actually take to the field again. Helander is just happy to have it all in the past.

"It's been good," the 30-year-old told Glasgow World. "I was out for a very long time and it was almost that long that people didn't know if I was going to continue playing football and so on. It feels really good. It took some time but I feel very good now.

"My last year and a half at Rangers, I was injured basically the whole time. There wasn't much I could do. When you have a big injury, it has to take its time unfortunately which is a shame as I loved my time at Rangers. There are things you can't prevent that resulted in the long-term injury that I had. I can't say I have changed anything really and so far I have been feeling good."

What made it worse was the mystery surrounding the nature of his strife. For five months he was waiting, unaware of the surgery that he needed, due to the extent of his foot issue clouded in doubt.

"I was always keeping myself fit and as long as everything felt good, all the other stuff would come by itself," Helander explained. "When you have a big injury and at the time there were some uncertainties, you are of course afraid that it just won't work out.

"I always tried to stay positive but we initially hoped it would go quicker than it did. Of course you get worried, that is a fact. The injury was so uncommon that I didn't have teammates or players that had it. It was hard to say for sure how long it would keep me out.

"It was a foot injury that wasn't common and it took a long time to make surgery as we initially didn't think I had to do that. It was the reason it took a long time as I spent more than five months waiting for that surgery. We thought I didn't need it and in the end I did."

As he returns to form at Odense, the Swede is equally delighted to see Rangers motor on under Philippe Clement. Michael Beale's summer revolution kickstarted somewhat with the departure of experience figures like Helander, with Allan McGregor, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield all making way.

These players all formed the backbone of the side that won the Premiership in 2021. The centre-back could sense change was afoot, but whether Beale got the time to steady the rocking ship was another matter.

"I haven't spoken to anyone about the new manager but I have watched a few games of course, and read a few bits," he admitted. "Looking at results, it has been fantastic and has got the team going a bit after a rough period. I am happy to see that.

"There were a lot of people leaving so you knew that there were going to be changes. When players leave you never know how it is going to turn out. Back then it might have taken a bit of time and Michael Beale didn't have that time, probably. Now you look six months later and now they look strong. Of course there were changes at the club when I was leaving."

There is no sense of hard feelings. That would understandable, even if not directly aimed at Rangers, but talk of the last two years in Glasgow would undoubtedly bring back difficult memories of time in the gym and treatment room flooding back.

Instead, Helander carries with him the good times of European nights, like the two Rangers are about to have against Benfica in the Europa League round of 16. Talk of the title needs no introduction for the defender, who hopes to put his fan hat on further down the line.

"I spent four good years at Rangers, especially my first two years where I got to play a lot and then I didn't get to play a lot last two seasons because of injury," Helander explained. "I hoped that I could have did more in the last two years, but I wish these guys every successful.

"To be fair to them, there was always that big insecurity about me, whether or not I was going to be fit at the time. I don't have any hard feelings. I just wish them luck and I am still proud of my time there. We got to win 55 which was a big moment for all of us and I support them as much as I can. I would love to come back there one day to maybe see a few of the guys still there and watch a good game."

And what comes next for him? He's out of contract in the summer, but given the plight he has been through, there is little time for thinking about the future. He's had enough long-term pondering for now.