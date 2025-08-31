Rangers and Celtic came to blows in the first Old Firm of the season.

Rangers and Celtic collided on Sunday - and it was no surprise to see refereeing talking points flare up from the battle.

It ended in a drab 0-0 at Ibrox in the first derby of the season. John Souttar headed the hosts in front after a strong start by Russell Martin’s side, but it was ruled offside. That came after Light Blues debutant Bojan Miovski watched a Rangers penalty claim be dismissed after colliding with Celtic defender and former Aberdeen teammate Liam Scales. In the end it was a game of little quality with just two shots on target, both of which were from Celtic, but neither goalkeeper were tested properly.

Outside that talking points were few and far between but referee Don Robertson plus VAR official Andrew Dallas did take their part in a couple of them. From penalty angst to an offside call that could have granted the winner, Here are some of the key decisions made by VAR during the game.

Bojan Miovski penalty no award

The verdict seemed to be relatively unanimous on this not being a penalty initially, as Miovski appeared to make first contact with Scales before going down but not everybody was convinced. Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds said on Sportsound: “When Miovski gets there, you need to make sure you keep your distance as a defender. Miovski got goal side. VAR's not always right...”

Ex referee Des Roache told the Daily Record that “No penalty, correct call, Bojan Miovski tried to initiate the contact” but the man himself at the heart of it was not so sure. He told Sky: “Yeah, I need to check (it again) but I felt he touched my leg, so that is why I fell down. We had a great time together in Aberdeen so now we are against each other in different teams. He is a nice guy.”

John Souttar offside

James Tavernier’s free kick was headed home by the Scotland international but was deemed to have gone a fraction early. Roache said: “The offside is the correct call and that is why VAR was introduced. To assist with the correct onfield decisions that are not obvious during real time to a referee.”

Mikey Moore yellow card

There wasn’t much in the way of meaty challenges that warranted punishment but Tottenham loanee Moore perhaps guilty of going a bit too gung-ho into one particular challenge on Nygren. He was trying to turn and was carved out by the winger.

Mohamed Diomande yellow card

Another involvement of Nygren versus a Rangers star. No real complaints on this one either as the midfielder went to battle with the Swedish star and didn’t come out on top. Not a lot of room for the ref to decide an alternative call.

Nasser Djiga yellow

Right through the back of Shin and the Sky commentary team were unanimous in their assertion that this was the right call. Celtic were looking to break and the defender made sure that didn’t happen, at a small cost.