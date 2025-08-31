The star is now at Sunderland but is a favourite of the Celtic support.

A former Celtic player could make a late summer exit from Sunderland as Derby County plan to make a move.

Patrick Roberts lit up Parkhead in an initial loan from Manchester City between 2016-2018. Some fans of the Premiership champions have pined for his return in the years since his exit, which have included stints at Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Troyes, playing with Sunderland since 2022. He won seven trophies with Celtic, including three league titles, playing 78 times with 18 goals and 26 assists.

Roberts played an important role in Sunderland’s promotion back to the Premier League last year but is now on the periphery of their squad. He’s played a total of 117 minutes this term, a large portion which are in the Carabao Cup, with his contract up next summer. The Black Cats do hold an option to extend those terms.

Patrick Roberts to Derby County latest

Now transfer journalist Alan Nixon writes in The Sun that the winger’s Sunderland journey could end after 147 outings, with Derby County readying a move to bring him back to the Rams for a second time. They are looking at a deal that’d eliminate any lingering interest elsewhere. Nixon stated: “Sunderland promotion-hero Patrick Roberts is wanted by Derby. While several Championship sides are interested in loans, the Rams could make a cash offer for the 28-year-old winger that beats them all.”

Roberts said after last season’s play-off win for Sunderland over Sheffield United of current boss Regis Le Bris: “He's very reserved. You won't probably get a lot out of him. He was explaining the other day when I couldn't play that he really wanted me and he was trying to get the best out of me to try and help the likes of Riggy. He [Chris Rigg] has played today, he's only 17, and just trying to help him and the other players without the experience to kind of see how it was and see what it's like to play in a final like this.

“But he [Le Bris] is very calm. He's very calm. Anyway, it was just like two calm people having a chat. It was great and he's been brilliant from the day that he’s come. I can't say enough about the man. He's been great. He's made me enjoy football again, as did, Tony Mowbray. And shout out to Doddsy [Mike Dodds] and Proc [Michael Proctor] as well. They've been fantastic with me the whole way through. There's a lot to thank. It's been a real team effort and well deserved.”

Celtic verdict on Old Firm derby

Back at his former club, and Celtic have their eyes fixed on an Old Firm with Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday. Midfielder Arne Engels said ahead of the game, which follows on from a disappointing Champions League exit to Kairat Almaty: “Everybody knows what’s on the line.

“Everybody knows what the derby are and that we need to win. It is always like this in those games. That is our main objective. We want to perform well and I’m sure that we will. There is always going to be pressure. That will be nothing different to a normal derby game.

"Everybody knows what the fans, and what we as a team expect from ourselves. We want to attack and create a lot and hopefully score goals. That is up to us to put in a good performance and win that game.”