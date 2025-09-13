The former Rangers midfielder has been talking over big decisions hovering around Ibrox,

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pundit has told Rangers fans how they can put the pressure on Russell Martin - as he expects a key star to head for a January exit on current trajectory.

The Light Blues head coach is under pressure with three wins from 11 games and none in the Premiership this campaign to this point. There is also a rumbling controversy with key midfielder Nico Raskin, who will not be involved this weekend against Hearts, despite playing for Belgium midweek with no fitness issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek Ferguson reckons Martin’s holding of the aces will ultimately see him win a battle off the park against Raskin. The downside of that will be that the former Rangers midfielder expects the battler to make way once winter’s transfer window opens up again.

Nico Raskin Rangers future

He told Ibrox News: “The manager will always win in these situations. Raskin can’t do anything about it if he’s being left out. But it can be that some of the better players can potentially pose you problems like this. It’s what you’re paid to deal with as a manager. It’s not just what happens on the field, it’s also day-to-day stuff.

“If they can’t see eye to eye, then there’s only one option, and that’s that he leaves in the January transfer window. It’s not a great scenario because if he’s around the training ground and not happy, it’s the last thing you need. It’s a problem that should have been nipped in the bud. But if they can’t get him on board soon, which is not looking likely right now, he’ll be away in January.”

With pressure building on Martin, Ferguson reckons fans can make the 49ers take note of their displeasure, due to five key reasons. He added: “Fan power plays a massive part. If the fans are leaving, or not even turning up, that’s money the club are missing out on on merchandise, food, drinks, whatever else it might be. All that is factored into the budgeting. The owners will take notice of that. You get the feeling that might happen based on what we’ve seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Rangers fans could force action over Russell Martin

“The fans are not happy, and the only way they can show their distaste is to leave early or not turn up, so that’s why it’s so important Martin turns things around. He’s had time over this break and simply needs to produce.”

He added: “It’s clearly not been good enough so far, and the fans in general are not having him. But the 49ers employed him and they will give him time – that much is for certain. How long will the fans be willing to put up with it? It’ll be interesting to see in the coming weeks what happens.

“The fans have already bought their season tickets, but with the way things are going, fans will start to vote with their feet. We don’t want that. It’s terrible because I think of Russell Martin as a family – partner, kids, parents, whatever – and it’s a horrible situation. For me, when I’m out and about and bumping into Rangers supporters, I’ve yet to meet one who’s behind him. But that’s down to him and the results. He’s got a short period of time to turn this around, but right now it’s looking pretty bleak.”