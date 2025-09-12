New Hearts investor Tony Bloom reckons they can split the Old Firm and challenge for the Premiership title this season

Ever since Brighton owner Tony Bloom declared his unwavering confidence that Hearts can end Glasgow’s stranglehold on Scottish football in the near future, many punters have already laughed off his bold claim.

Not Rangers boss Russell Martin, who reckons it’s a distinct possibility that the Jambos - now in partnership with the same Jamestown Analytics data firm that has backed up Bloom’s success at his beloved Brighton in the Premier League - are capable of splitting the Old Firm this season if they’re not careful.

Bloom, who completed a near £10 million investment deal in June to secure a 29 per cent stake in the Gorgie club, made the bullish declaration that Hearts can become Premiership title winners in the next 10 years. He even went as far as to suggest Derek McInnes’ new-look side could be crowned champions THIS TERM, or at least split Celtic and Rangers.

While his comments were dismissed by many supporters of both clubs, Martin is of the belief that Rangers need to focus on their job at hand rather than listen to outside noise to ensure that such an outcome doesn’t occur.

He stated: “I think the more strength you have in Scotland with teams, the better it is for Scottish football. So I’m pretty sure Derek (McInnes) will be telling his players and his team that there’s an opportunity for them this season, for sure.

“I think it’s up to us to make sure that it doesn’t become that. It’s as simple as that. We have to make sure that we’re there. And as long as we are, I don’t have to focus on anyone else. As long as we’re where we want to be come the end of the season, which is at the top, then I don’t think we have to worry about any other club or any other team, really.”

Hearts head to Ibrox in flying form under Derek McInnes

Hearts will travel west along the M8 full of confidence after an impressive sequence of results and are unbeaten in their last 13 matches across all competitions - excluding a penalty shootout defeat to St Mirren in the League Cup.

McInnes’ side have collected 10 of their last 12 points away from home and will be looking to continue their positive early season momentum after stringing together one of the most impressive runs in the Premiership.

Asked what he expects from the Jambos, Martin replied: “Yeah, they’ve been good. They’re been really good. Really forward-thinking, play forward quickly, run forward, work really hard, a really aggressive team.

“You can see why they’ve started the season so well, with energy early on in the season. So yeah, it’ll be a tough test, but I think, like I say, we have everyone. We have to try and turn the game into the one that we want to as quickly as we can, play the game that we want to as much as we can. I think the players will be ready for that.”

Rangers deadline day signings in line for debuts

Martin confirmed transfer deadline day arrivals Youssef Chermiti and Derek Cornelius could both make their competitive debuts tomorrow. The former agreed a four-year deal after completing a move from Everton, with Canadian international Cornelius signing on loan initially from Ligue 1 side Marseille.

“Both Derek and Youssef are available for tomorrow,” Martin revealed. “We are really happy with the group and the characters we have brought in.”