There were big clubs from the Premier League in town to watch Rangers’ Europa League opener.

There were VIP scouts in attendance for their most recent Ibrox clash - but have the likes of Newcastle and Sunderland been enamoured by any Rangers talents?

Under-fire head coach Russell Martin secured a 2-1 win against Livingston on Sunday but the last gasp nature to secure their first Premiership success this term has done little to alleviate pressure around him. Prior to that, Rangers had played out a Europa League opener on home soil with Genk, a Mohamed Diomande red proving costly in a 1-0 loss.

According to Alan Nixon, Newcastle United and Sunderland were amongst the top tier Premier League guests at the clash where former Celtic striker Oh got the winner. It was to look at a player who came off the bench in the dying embers for Genk, the transfer guru stating: “Young Greek star Konstantinos Karetsas has a huge fan club in the Premier League. Five top English teams were in Scotland to watch Karetsas in action against Rangers. Although he only came in late as a sub that was due to injury - and won’t be putting any club off. Everton, Sunderland, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Liverpool were all in the VIP seats at Ibrox and are officially on Karetsas’s trail.”

The likes of Newcastle United and Sunderland might have come for the Greek wonder kid but they’ll have seen far more of those who took to the field for Rangers. So who could have providing intrigue or impressed? We take a look at five candidates.

Jack Butland

The goalkeeper is heading into the prime of his career and has recovered from a tough end to last season. Has stopped Rangers from being on the end of some real hidings and again here, his shot stopping would have impressed. UEFA quotas make him a reliable and potentially cost-effective way for sides in England to meet their requirements.

Jayden Meghoma

On loan from Brentford but has played virtually every minute since being thrown in at the deep end at left-back following Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz exiting the club. Positionally can be found wanting and that was the case here but a young English talent playing on a decent European stage and with huge demands. Won’t go unnoticed.

Nico Raskin

Perhaps the most likely clubs like Newcastle United and Sunderland would have eyed after his Premier League links in the summer. Was one of his quieter nights which will disappoint the Belgian but undoubtedly Rangers’ top asset right now and plenty will be on his case come January.

Djedi Gassama

The best player on the park for Rangers. Everyone who knew him down south raved over his potential and he has displayed that in flashes so far at Ibrox. Sunderland will know him in particular from his spell in the Championship at Sheffield Wednesday.

Mikey Moore

Teenage Tottenham prodigy has been lauded as a big talent at a Premier League giant and there may have been half an eye on how he coped when given senior responsibility. Hooked at half-time amid a tough start to life in Glasgow but fellow winger Amad Diallo’s loan stint wasn’t exactly brilliant at Rangers, and he’s now a EPL regular.