A roundup of the latest news from both sides of Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers bounced back after their disastrous 1-1 result at the weekend against Motherwell, with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

A Djeidi Gassama brace and Cyriel Dessers penalty sealed the first leg victory for the Govan side, however Russell Martin picked out another individual as the star man. On the other side of the city, Celtic have completed the loan signing of Jahmai Simpson-Pusey from Manchester City. The Hoops travel to Pittodrie on Sunday as they seek revenge from last season’s Scottish Cup Final against Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a look at the latest news surrounding both Rangers and Celtic:

SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Former Celtic GM embroiled in war with latest club’s fans

Since being appointed as General Manager of Celtic by Fergus McCann in 1997, controversy has always seemed to follow Jock Brown. He now finds himself at Hamilton Academical, where once again he has found himself at war with supporters. The club were forced to move their home matches to Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld, a move which hasn’t gone down well with Accies fans. During their first match of the season against Montrose, The Accies Supporters Association (ASA) accused the club of ‘gross misrepresentation’ after they staged a protest outside the stadium.

Jock Brown had said through a club statement brandishing the protest as “nothing short of a disgrace” as he claimed that protestors “necessitated police intervention” and abused “decent supporters collecting their tickets.” According to the Daily Record, the ASA strenuously deny that a police presence was required and that the statement only further highlights a board trying to alienate its own supporters. They also told Jock Brown that he can expect a response from the ASA in due course.

Rangers boss hails Wolves loanee ‘amazing’ after European win

Russell Martin was happy to see his side get back to winning ways last night in a 3-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen and has singled out Nasser Djiga as one of his standout performers so far. The defender signed for Wolves from Red Star Belgrade in the summer, where the Wanderers loaned him out straight away to Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding Djiga’s display against Plzen, Martin said: “He was amazing. The best bit about Nasser is his humility. He wants to learn and get better. He and John have built up a really nice partnership already that I feel will get stronger.

“We showed a lot of clips on Sunday and a bit on the training pitch, as much as we could do so they were fresh, but they took it on really well tonight. Nasser is an exceptional athlete, a really brave boy with the ball, and he'll get better and better, I think. There's still some detail we need to brush up on with him and the other guys, but I've been really pleased with his addition because as a man—a young man, actually—he's fantastic."

The young defender already looks tailor made for a Russell Martin team, with his blistering pace and calmness on the ball in tight situations. Despite only being at the club for less than a month, clearly Djiga has already made an impression in a Rangers shirt.