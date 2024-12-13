Former Celtic star sickened by what he saw during Rangers vs Tottenham as he sends angry message

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 13th Dec 2024, 10:00 BST

A former Celtic player has launched his ire after witnessing something during Rangers vs Tottenham.

The Light Blues pushed their foes from North London all the way at Ibrox. A 1-1 draw played out ahead of Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final with Celtic as momentum builds within Rangers ranks, but a banner before kick-off has proven a talking point.

As the atmosphere levels reached fever pitch, home fans unveiled a banner that read ‘make Rangers great again’ in direct reference to President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign slogan in the USA. This enraged Marc Crosas, who spent three years at Celtic between 2008-2011.

In four words, he summed up his disgust on X and also posted an emoji of someone being sick. He simply put in all capital letters while tagging Rangers in the tweet: “COULD NOT BE WORSE.”

Crosas has not hidden his Celtic connection since his exit. A former Barcelona youngster, he previously said of the Hoops: “My friends and family know my dream was always to play for Barcelona but Celtic took over my life in a way that is hard to describe. It was more than just a football club to me.

“The day I arrived at Celtic my life changed forever. I may not have played as many games as I wanted but I never fell out of love with the club. If anything, I fell more in love. I learned about the history and became a real fan.

“There are thousands like me and they will understand what I mean about Celtic when I say I don’t have words to describe how special it is. I’m one of the lucky ones, I lived their dream and will never, ever forget it. I’ve left Celtic but the club won’t leave me.”

