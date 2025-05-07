Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Celtic star has had to perform what he feels is the hardest part of management this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic star reckons he’s nabbed a transfer bargain off Rangers after sealing a permanent deal.

Johnly Yfeko has spent the season with Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City side on loan from Ibrox. Despite a couple of injuries restricting him to 13 appearances, the Grecians have been left impressed by the defender and have moved to activate their option to buy him on a permanent deal ahead of next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Celtic defender Caldwell has been the manager at Exeter since 2022, having previously been at Wigan Athletic, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle. He believes he’s onto a bargain with his purchase from his former rivals at Ibrox, stunned by the Light Blues inserting a permanent option.

Ex Celtic star delighted with Rangers raid

He told Exeter’s in house media: “I think when we saw him start the season everyone was amazed that we had that clause and he's got another two years at the club but obviously the two injuries he's had the big setbacks this year that we've not seen enough of them.

"I spoke to Johnly and said he has every tool at his disposal to be a top, top player now he has to make sure he stays on the pitch next year. He's professional, he's consistent with his work because his ceiling is huge for what he can achieve in his career and we're delighted to sign him this summer."

Former Hoops man’s bruising experience

Between 2006-2010, Caldwell won two Premiership titles plus a League Cup and Scottish Cup crown. He admits that the process of releasing players like he’s had to do at Exeter this week ranks amongst the hardest part of his role off the pitch now. Caldwell added: “I spoke to players the middle of last week, which is obviously why there were some changes in the matchday squad for Mansfield Town. I felt like it was best to let them know we were clear on what we wanted to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So the quicker we could tell the players so that they could then enjoy the end of season awards and enjoy kind of the last few days with our teammates we thought was important from a kind of human side of it. It's never easy. It's always difficult because these players give everything and they want to try their very best but sometimes for different reasons, it just doesn't work out.

"Now we are looking to recruit and what we need to bring in to improve the squad and to make it strong and better for next season. It's going to be a busy one. I think we will look to try and get a squad about 25. I felt like second half of the season, the squad has been a little bit big at times when injured players have come back. So we'll look for a squad of 25. So it shows you there's, you know, a lot of players to bring in. And as is always the case, we have to be patient. That isn't going to happen tomorrow.

"We do have targets. We are trying to speak to people, but, you know, people are still in play-off games, people are going on holiday. So we'll try and do that over the course of the summer and get the very best players we can to improve the team and give the team the best chance to be successful again next season."