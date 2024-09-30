Former Leeds United and Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock takes in Rangers vs Hibs on Sunday afternoon. | SNS Group

It was a testing affair for Philippe Clement’s side in their first battle at Ibrox of the league season, having played all but a Premiers Sports Cup game with Dundee at Hampden due to delayed renovation works. A fine Tom Lawrence goal sealed a 1-0 Premiership win against the Easter Road club.

That ensures Rangers are still five points behind Celtic in the league, and there was an interested spectator from down south at the match. Former Leeds United and Sheffield United gaffer Neil Warnock was in the stands.

Also formerly of QPR, Crystal Palace and others, the veteran boss had his first taste of Scottish football last term during a short-lived stint at Aberdeen. But he didn’t hide from talking about Rangers during his time in the Dons hot seat.

Warnock even got to manage a game at Ibrox against Clement, losing 2-1. But the former Leeds United and Sheffield United man was present in the stands, snapped walking into Ibrox and sitting in the stands during the match vs Hibs.

He said ahead of the Dons game with Rangers last season: “If you were putting money on it, you wouldn’t put much on us. Football is like that, there are always surprises. We will be going to try and win the game.

“All my mates will be there, they are all the Rangers Dunoon Fan Club. I have had a few good afternoons there, they look after you on the hospitality. They’ve said they are going to give me some stick on the bench during the game. It’s a fabulous club, I love going to watch a game but nothing would please me more than beating them.”