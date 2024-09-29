Scott Wright (3rdL) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the Europa League football match, Olympique Lyonnais (Pic: Getty) | AFP via Getty Images

Philippe Clement’s side are set to welcome the French club to Ibrox for the first time since 2021 and just the second time in history.

Rangers will return to UEFA Europa League action this Thursday as French side Lyon visit Ibrox for what will be a familiar clash for many Gers’ supporters.

The two sides last met in the same competition in 2021 where the Glasgow club earned a 1-1 draw in Govan having lost 2-0 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais earlier in the group stage. Both clubs qualified from the group with Rangers finishing second to Lyon ahead of Sparta Prague and Brondby but it was the Scottish side who made the biggest impression on the competition, going all the way to the final in 2022 before losing on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.

That double header was only the third and fourth time the two clubs have met with the other being in the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League Group Stage. Rangers were 3-0 winners in France but lost 3-0 themselves at Ibrox as Lyon went through in second place and Rangers dropped down to the UEFA Cup.

Of course, Gers fans will remember how that turned out with their club making it all the way to the final before losing to Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester. That means that both times the tow clubs have been drawn against each other in European competition it has ended with Rangers reaching the final of UEFA’s second tier competition. Could that be a good omen for Philippe Clement’s side?

Here is a look back at the last Rangers team that faced Lyon, drawing 1-1 at Ibrox, and where they are now:

Jon McLaughlin - Left Rangers in the summer when his contract expired and has now signed with EFL Championship side Swansea City on a short term deal.

Calvin Bassey - Made a club record £20 million move to Ajax in 2022 but spent just one season in Amsterdam before moving to the Premier League with Fulham.

Connor Goldson - Joined Aris Limassol in the summer for an undisclosed fee after six seasons at Ibrox.

Nathan Patterson - Signed for Everton in 2022 for a fee in excess of £11 million. Has impressed for the Toffees and Scotland when available but has had multiple injury issues.

Borna Barisic - Brought his six season spell with Rangers to an end in the summer when his contract expired and signed for Turkish side Trabzonspor.

John Lundstram - The former Sheffield United man spent three seasons at Ibrox and, like Barasic, signed for Trabzonspor this summer after his contract expired.

Ianis Hagi - Still with Rangers but frozen out of the first team due to a reported clause in his contract which will see his wage increase substantially if he makes one more senior appearance.

Glen Kamara - Left Rangers for Leeds United in 2023 but couldn’t help guide them back to the Premier League last season and move again in the summer to French side Rennes.

Ryan Kent - The former Liverpool man left Rangers in 2023 and signed for Fenerbache in Turkey but rumors have persisted since about a potential return to British football.

Scott Wright - The scorer of Rangers goal against Lyon that evening. He left the club in the summer and signed for EFL side Birmingham City.

Kemar Roofe - Yet another who left Rangers in the summer but the 31-year old remains a free agent at this time.

Steven Davis (Sub) - Hung up his boots in January this year. Served as caretaker manager of Rangers after Michael Beale’s departure.

Joe Aribo (Sub) - Signed for Southampton in 2022. Was relegated to the Championship but helped the Saints back to the top flight at the first time of asking and is back in the Premier League under the management of former Rangers defender Russel Martin.

Juninho Bacuna (Sub) - His time at Rangers was largely forgettable. After just one season and 12 first team appearances he signed for Birmingham City and then moved to Saudi Pro League side Al Wehda this year.

Scott Arfield (Sub) - Left Rangers in 2023 for Charlotte FC of the MLS but has since retunred to British football and now plays for EFL club Bolton Wanderers.