Nine in a row hero believes the club must target British players to compete domestically

A Rangers hero has a notion on where the Ibrox side should be shopping - and a Leeds United title winner is proof in the pudding.

After a disappointing start in the Premiership to the Russell Martin era, it is clear that despite being busy so far, Rangers still have a lot of work to do before this summer’s transfer window comes to a close. The Gers began their domestic campaign at Fir Park on Saturday, where they drew 1-1 to Motherwell in what was a lacklustre performance. A header from the captain, James Tavernier put Rangers a goal up in the first half, however this was cancelled out by Motherwell’s Emmanuel Longelo in the 87th minute. The draw marks the third year in a row the Govan side have dropped points in their opening game.

With the end of the window fast approaching as well as European and domestic ties coming thick and fast, Russell Martin will have to act quickly if he wants to change the narrative at Ibrox. One former player believes he has the solution to Martin’s woes.

Rangers encouraged to sign more like ex Leeds United star

Former Rangers and Leeds United defender, David Robertson has urged Russell Martin to sign more British players like Rothwell who won the Championship at Elland Road last season, in order to compete better at domestic level. Robertson himself, had a successful career at Ibrox, being there for the majority of the nine in a row era, as well as being part of the team that won the domestic treble in the 1992/93 season.

In an interview with Ibrox News, Robertson said: “When you go to the Dens Parks and the Tannadices, the stadiums haven’t changed since I played years ago. That’s where you need those guys to roll up their sleeves and fight. It’s not just all about playing the greatest game.

“Other than the Old Firm, maybe Aberdeen and Hearts, the other teams just sit and defend, so you’ve got to try and break them down. They make it difficult for you, and it takes a special type of player to do that. I think possibly in the previous couple of years, I don’t think the players have been that type, but I think guys like Joe Rothwell, they’ve obviously got an idea of the British game, and how sometimes you’ve just got to win games regardless of how you play.”

Robertson also highlighted that the team he played with in the 1990s that had so much success had a British core: “In my time, Walter Smith brought in British players who know what it is to play for Rangers, what it is to play against Rangers, and how the stadium can be intimidating, and how difficult away games are.

“Hopefully, down the line, that’ll happen, he’ll bring in some Scottish players, but they’ve got to be good enough.”

Russell Martin not happy with Motherwell performance

Robertson’s comments come in light of the Rangers manager’s post match interview at Fir Park. Martin said after the game that Motherwell outfought his team, that they were “braver” and that they ran more.

He also picked up on a few individuals for Rangers who wanted to “do their own thing” and said some players have to put their ego to one side. Whether Robertson is right or wrong about the specific type of players Rangers need, it is clear that there is definitely some more business needed to be done in the blue half of Glasgow.