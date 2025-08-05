Sky Sports Pundit says there ‘will be more outgoings’ before the end of the transfer window for Rangers after poor start to the season

Rangers kicked off their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw at Fir Park, the third season running they’ve dropped points in their opening fixture.

Captain, James Tavernier scored a header for The Gers in the first half before Motherwell deservedly salvaged a point at the death through an Emmanuel Longelo strike. Despite it being so early on in the season, Russell Martin is already finding himself under scrutiny due to the level of performance, with some pundits already saying his side’s domestic campaign is over. In his post-match interview, Martin made a comment regarding the ‘egos’ of a couple of his players being too big, but the identities of the players involved remains unknown.

With the first leg of their Champions League qualifier at Ibrox against Viktoria Plzen around the corner, Rangers players have a chance to make amends for the weekend’s result, but with a big squad and a lack of stand out performers so far, a high profile pundit believes that a few players could be headed for the exit door.

Kris Boyd has ‘no doubt there will be more outgoings’ for Rangers

Former Rangers striker turned Sky Sports pundit, Kris Boyd believes Rangers aren’t finished in terms of transfer movement just yet after a poor start to the season. Speaking to BestBettingSites.com, Boyd believes there is still a plethora of squad players at Ibrox that could be headed for the exit door.

He said; “I think there’s no doubt that there will be more outgoings, there will have to be. McCausland went to Cyprus, but he won’t be the last. You can’t have a squad that is this big. Yilmaz looks like he’ll be going back home, Robin Propper has already left.”

Boyd, who scored an impressive 138 goals in 237 appearances for Rangers as a player, also believes that two strikers could be on their way out; “Obviously Dessers and Igamane are linked with moves away, and there will be other bits of business.”

Max Aarons playing at left back despite being right footed has also become a particular talking point at Ibrox. Boyd also stated that Russell Martin will have to strengthen in this area before the end of the window.

Identity of two players must’ve ‘been there a while’

Whilst the identity of the two players Russell Martin singled out in his post match interview still remains unknown, Boyd thinks it must be one of the experienced players who featured on Saturday, rather than a new signing.

He said: “He obviously called out two players without saying their names. I’m sure whoever it is will know behind closed doors. The worry is that Russell Martin won’t have done this if he hadn’t already asked for more in private.

Whether he gives more details to the press, I don’t know. Obviously there are some players who’ve been there for a while now, and they must be his targets, because he was saying they have reverted to type. That won’t be true of the new players who’ve arrived because they haven’t had a chance to make an impression yet.”

If this is the case, it narrows down the crop of players the manager was referring to, therefore team selection against Viktoria Plzen may reveal all. Martin needs not only a result, but a performance soon from his players, otherwise Rangers’ season is in danger of being over before it starts.