The manager has been at Rangers and Aston Villa in his time in the dugout.

A former Rangers and Aston Villa manager has been on the end of a brutal potshot from one of his new rivals in his latest gig.

Many football fans will know Steven Gerrard from his iconic spell at Liverpool as a player but it’s his managerial career Rangers supporters have been keeping an eye on. He started his dugout endeavours at Ibrox, winning the Premiership in 2021 before taking on the manager chair at Aston Villa.

His return to the Premier League was not a successful one as he was sacked after less than a year. Gerrard opted for the Saudi Pro League after the Villans with Al-Ettifaq, where he has been goaded by a fellow boss.

Al-Raed handed out a 1-0 defeat to Gerrard’s men, a game they were expected to win.. He ended up embroiled in a dugout bust-up with counterpart Odair Hellmann, who taunted by saying the ex-Rangers and Aston Villa man could drop his attitude if he got his team winning.

He said as quoted by the Daily Record: "He [Gerrard] is being criticised for the millions of dollars invested in his team since last year. And they lost to us with eight foreigners. We were left with three and five kids on the field. He was going crazy.

"I demanded fair play from him in the first half and he got angry. I told him that fair play was only for his own benefit. And that they didn't need this attitude, they just had to play better, because there is no comparison in investment between the teams."