Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish reckons Giovanni van Bronckhorst should “unleash” Cedric Itten against Stirling Albion during Friday night’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie.
The Swiss striker was recalled from his loan spell in the Bundesliga with newly-promoted Greuther Furth last week after the Ibrox club parted ways with veteran frontman Jermain Defoe.
The 25-year-old impressed during his six-month stint in Germany, which included a memorable goal against Bayern Munich and a recall to the Switzerland national team.
Having been frozen out by previous Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard, Itten, who still has two years remaining on his Ibrox deal, will be eager to re-launch his Rangers career under Van Bronckhorst.
Speaking last week, Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said: “Gio was aware of Cedric’s profile as a player prior to the confirmation of his appointment as Rangers manager.
“Clearly Cedric knows the club well, knows what winning here feels like and he joins a squad that he is already a popular member of.”
McLeish is adamant tonight’s test against the League Two minnows is the perfect opportunity for the Dutchman to observe whether Itten will be part of his plans moving forward.
He told Football Insider: “It will be interesting to see if Giovanni uses him more than Steven Gerrard did.
“He’s gone away. Perhaps he’s got a bit more confidence and belief in himself playing in a top league like the Bundesliga.
“It will be interesting to see the kind of form and confidence Itten shows when he comes back and Friday is the perfect game to unleash him.”