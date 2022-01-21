The Swiss striker is back at Ibrox and eager to make an impact after being recalled from his season-long loan move to Greuther Furth

The Swiss striker was recalled from his loan spell in the Bundesliga with newly-promoted Greuther Furth last week after the Ibrox club parted ways with veteran frontman Jermain Defoe.

The 25-year-old impressed during his six-month stint in Germany, which included a memorable goal against Bayern Munich and a recall to the Switzerland national team.

Cedric Itten has returned to Rangers after manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst exercised the recall clause in his loan deal at German club Greuther Furth. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Having been frozen out by previous Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard, Itten, who still has two years remaining on his Ibrox deal, will be eager to re-launch his Rangers career under Van Bronckhorst.

Speaking last week, Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said: “Gio was aware of Cedric’s profile as a player prior to the confirmation of his appointment as Rangers manager.

“Clearly Cedric knows the club well, knows what winning here feels like and he joins a squad that he is already a popular member of.”

McLeish is adamant tonight’s test against the League Two minnows is the perfect opportunity for the Dutchman to observe whether Itten will be part of his plans moving forward.

Alfredo Morelos comes off for Cedric Itten who has returned from loan during the Cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He told Football Insider: “It will be interesting to see if Giovanni uses him more than Steven Gerrard did.

“He’s gone away. Perhaps he’s got a bit more confidence and belief in himself playing in a top league like the Bundesliga.