Ex Ibrox manager slams former club over the financial support shown to Pedro Caixinha and not him

Mark Warburton has told Rangers’ new American regime to learn from the club’s past mistakes if they are serious about ending the cycle of “carnage” at Ibrox.

The former Light Blues boss - now sporting director of US second-tier outfit Sporting Club Jacksonville - has been keeping a close eye on events in Govan since new chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises assumed majority control with Russell Martin appointed as head coach.

The 62-year-old, who left Rangers in February 2017, has suggested that he was pushed out out the club and did NOT resign as reported as he proceeded to question the financial support shown to his successor Pedro Caixinha, who was unproven as a manager at the time.

The Portuguese coach was allowed to splash the cash on players such as Carlos Pena, Fabio Cardoso and Eduardo Herrera, all of which turned out to be major disappointments. However, some of his other singings proved more successful with Alfredo Morelos and Daniel Candeias the most notable.

Mark Warburton slams lack of funds available during his Ibrox tenure

It was the opposite story for Warburton, who had to operate without sufficient backing throughout his tenure. The Englishman was forced to rely on free transfers and loan deals - a frustration that still lives with him to this day.

“The club needs sensible governance,” Warburton declared: “Looking back, what frustrates me is that during my time we couldn’t get certain players as the money was so tight. Then suddenly Pedro Caixinha was appointed and the board opened the chequebook so he could sign all these players.

“I was looking on from afar wondering, ‘Why didn’t you give it to us? Why were we scraping around for Niko Kranjcar, Clint Hill, on free transfers, earning probably the lowest wages they’d had for 20 years?

“All these players were free so why did they open a chequebook you told me never existed for a guy no one had ever heard of before? After that, obviously Steven Gerrard came in. I have huge respect for Steven but again they opened the chequebook for him and were all of a sudden signing guys on £20,000 - £30,000 a week.

“But even after that, the carnage ensues again. The club just needs consistent building.”

Rangers in desperate need of consistent management

Despite supporting Caixinha and Gerrard in the transfer market, Warburton reckons the club needs consistent leadership starting from the top.

He added: “The new sporting director Kevin Thelwell is a good guy, someone I know well. I know there are still some very good people at the club, so you just have to hope there can now be some solid, steady, management.

“Hopefully, they can put a plan in place to build the squad and give the new manager the chance he needs to build. That’s the key thing.”