Rangers and Celtic are gearing up for the new season which means new signings are on the agenda.

The Light Blues will face off in the Champions League second qualifying round vs Panathinaikos in a tough draw if they want to unlock the riches of league phase football. New recruits will be needed if they are to give new head coach Russell Martin the best chance of success. Meanwhile, Celtic are being linked with a number of players as they look to beef up an aside that won a Premiership and League Cup double last season.

Both sides will be due back in pre season soon ahead of preparations for the upcoming season where both will have their eyes on silverware. Here are some of the main headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm.

Celtic hero claim over Rangers target

A former Rangers striker says Kwame Poku can be the Ibrox answer to Moussa Dembele. He is strongly linked with a move to Ibrox for a cross border compensation fee from Peterborough and Ross McCormack reckons Rangers can have success like Celtic had when signing striker Dembele from Fulham. He told Superscoreboard: “I think probably one of the main gripes that the Rangers faithful had last year was that it was just so easy to play against. Teams would put in two banks of four and Rangers struggled to break them down.

“I think Poku offers that something a little bit different. Pace, trickery. He can really get at players, get by them. His end product's good. Just an exciting young player. Probably similar to a boy I played with a few years ago, Fulham, Moussa Dembele. Made the same move, cross-border, and it was a nominal fee. I think it would be something that should excite Rangers fans.

“It's low risk and I think, obviously, I don't think the wages will be too high as well coming from League One in England, no disrespect. But also, if it doesn't work in the first year or whatever, given what he's done last year at Peterborough, he could probably still go out and loan and get more experience that way and come back an even better player. So it's a no-brainer for Rangers.

Transfer links to Celtic for star addressed

Japanese publication Nikkan Sports have published an interview with Hayato Inamura where the topic of negotiations between Albirex Niigata and Celtic are directly addressed. He only has eyes on one matter just now amid the talk of Parkhead.

A left back, the report states: “A club spokesperson acknowledged that an official offer had been received from a European club, but said, "We are leaving the negotiations to the clubs themselves, so we are not at the stage where we can talk about whether we will go or not." Inamura also said, "Right now, all we want to do is make good preparations for our next match against Fukuoka."