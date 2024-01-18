Former Rangers forward linked to shock South American move as clubs battle for his signature
One ex-Rangers star could be plying his trade in the Argentine Premira Division soon after being linked with a shock transfer.
Former Rangers forward Josh Windass could be set to make a shock move to the Argentine Primera Division as transfer speculation around him heats up.
According to reports, both Atlético Talleres and Major League Soccer (MLS) side Real Salt Lake are said to have 'made a pitch' to the 30-year-old with his contract set to expire with Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season.
Windass spent two seasons at Ibrox after joining the club from Accrington Stanley back in 2016, where he scoring an impressive 19 goals in 73 appearances before finding himself out of favour when Steven Gerrard joined the club and duly left in August 2018 to join Wigan Athletic in the EFL Championship.
However, it has been his move to Sheffield Wednesday in 2019 that has seen Windass has truly find a home, writing himself into folklore when he scored a memorable winning goal in the EFL League One play off final just seconds before the end of extra time - though he now faces an uncertain future as the club struggle to agree a contract extension with the player.
The ex-Ger has now entered the final six months of his current contract with the Owls and is able to signs a pre contract agreement with clubs outside of England which has alerted an interesting list of clubs in South America and the United States with American journalist, Tom Bogert, naming Real Salt Lake the club desperate to bring him on board as they look to convince him to make the move to Utah.
Staying with former Rangers forwards, Ryan Kent could be set for a return to the UK after reportedly turning down a move to Samsunspor from Fenerbahce as he seeks a move back to England or Scotland. He has previously been linked to a potential Ibrox return, while Hull City have been heavily linked.