Rangers have been credited with an interest in a South American forward as another transfer target sees move scuppered.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers are one of a several clubs who have reportedly made an approach for 21-year-old striker Luca Langoni.

Ibrox head coach Philippe Clement conceded he 'may need to get creative' in the transfer market this month as he targets a number of positions, including at centre forward, with the Belgian likely to have expected more in the door at this point in the window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far only Fabio Silva has joined the Gers after arriving on a loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Clement has already openly admitted he is searching for reinforcements at the club as he looks to mount a serious title charge in the second half of the season.

And that could lead him to Argentine striker Langoni with the club said to one of many clubs across Europe who have made an approach to his club Boca Juniors. The Buenos Aires born forward has been looked at by Nice, Sevilla and Rangers while English Premier League side Fulham are set to be circling according to a report in the Evening Standard recently. Elsewhere, rumoured transfer target Josh Doig has had his dream £4.3 million move to French giants scuppered after a deal 'collapsed' over the weekend. The former Hibs left back had been expected to complete a big money move from Hellas Verona but saw Les Phocéens pull out of the transfer after the Italian's 'dragged their heels' and target Young Boys defender Ulysses Garcia instead.