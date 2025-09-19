The latest Scottish football headlines ahead of the Premier Sports Cup action this weekend.

Celtic and Rangers are in Premier Sports Cup action this weekend when they take on Partick Thistle and Hibs respectively.

The Gers are up first with a Saturday clash at Ibrox and a lot is resting on this result as far as Russell Martin is concerned.

As the pressure builds for the Rangers boss, we’ve rounded up the latest news following the most recent round of fixtures in Scottish football.

‘Everyone taking notice’ of former Rangers winger

Former Rangers winger Josh McPake is enjoying a strong start to the season with St Johnstone. The 24-year-old has contributed six goals and an assist in all competitions so far for the Championship side and his performances have earned him praise.

St Johnstone are pushing to return to the Scottish Premiership next season as they eye promotion at the first time of asking and a title-winning season. The Saints are currently top of the Championship table with 13 points and are the only club in the league yet to suffer a loss so far.

McPake opened the campaign with a hat-trick performance against Partick Thistle and got himself on the scoresheet in St Johnstone’s recent clash with Raith Rovers.

Arbroath midfielder and Saints rival Ryan Flynn had a lot of praise for McPake.

“It's the player Josh McPake everyone has taken notice of," he told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"The style of football they have got, the attacking intent, every game they go into they look to dominate the game.

"They drew with Morton - it was a wonder goal from Eamonn Brophy that got a point for Morton that day. Josh McPake was the outstanding player and running the game."

Kelechi Iheanacho earns praise for late heroics

Celtic summer signing Kelechi Iheanacho has earned praise for his nerve against Kilmarnock after stepping up to dispatch a stoppage time penalty. The spot-kick earned the Hoops all three points after an 83rd minute equaliser from Killie looked to settle the game at 1-1.

Celtic signed Iheanacho as a free agent 24 hours after the transfer window closed. The striker had been released from Sevilla and made the move to Glasgow to be reunited with former manager Brendan Rodgers. The two know each well from their time at Leicester City together.

Following Celtic’s latest win, Parkhead icon Tom Boyd selected Iheanacho for praise along with his old side’s return to form following the major Champions League upset.

“It was outstanding, as is any good result, especially considering previous performances. I think we deserved to take the three points, in terms of how they played over the piece,” Boyd told STV News.

“But, for Iheanacho to step up on his debut and take a penalty to win the game in the last minute says a lot about his character.

“In previous games our penalties haven’t been too great, so hopefully it can be a light to spread through the club at this moment in time.

“At this moment, we are not in a bad position. We had a bad result in the Champions League, and I think that did affect everybody, because that is where we want to be, and we had a decent run last year.